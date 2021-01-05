Channel Ashley Graham’s Sleek Style With Her Go-To Bra Brand

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s a question: Could Ashley Graham be any cooler? She was already a total trailblazer and fashion icon, but she seriously became even cooler when she gave birth to son Isaac. She is goals in every way — from her confidence, to her career, to her mom superpowers, to her chic wardrobe!

Luckily for Us, Graham just recently served up a whole new dose of style inspiration when she appeared in Vogue’s new 7 Days, 7 Looks series. She walked fans through a week of outfits, but we were so obsessed with Monday’s outfit that we were honestly reluctant to even move on to Tuesday. We knew we needed a bra just like hers, stat!

Get the Le Mystere Lace Perfection T-Shirt Bra starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Graham wore the Le Mystere Sexy Mama Nursing Bra peeking out under a partially-buttoned Khaite cardigan in the video, and if you’re also a new mama, you can grab the exact bra here. If you’re not currently pumping or breastfeeding, however, this Lace Perfection T-Shirt Bra from the brand will get you that same black lace effect so you can recreate the supermodel’s look — which, by the way, she said she would wear even if she weren’t a mom!

This Le Mystere bra is a stunning way to upgrade your everyday casual outfits or rock as part of a more revealing, night-out ensemble. Even worn completely concealed under a tee, its comfort will have you reaching for it before any other bra in your closet. Its hybrid memory foam cups are a dream, even for bra haters, and its fully adjustable shoulder straps will help you get the perfect fit, just for you!

We especially love this bra because there is subtle padding at the bottom of each cup providing a natural lift that’s customized for each specific size. This padding helps round out the bustline and keep you feeling supported. The look is also perfected by a tiny charm at the center of the bust!

Letting the black version of this bra say hey from under a jacket or cardigan is going to be key for recreating Graham’s Monday look, but don’t feel like you have to stop there. This bra is also available in a beige nude and a gorgeous dusty blue so the rest of the week can be just as fabulous!

