Life Is But a Dream in This Seriously Soft Sleepwear Set

It’s no secret that here at Shop With Us, our number one favorite activity is…shopping. Of course. We’re more than just finding deals and exclusives and new releases though — we’re real people. And you know what that means. We also love to sleep!

Isn’t sleeping just the best? It’s a chance to refresh both our body and mind, let all of our worries and responsibilities drift away into the night and snuggle up under our cozy comforters or summer blankets. Plus, dreaming? Pretty cool stuff. Minus the nightmares. That’s why we like to set ourselves up for a peaceful, restful night with an ultra-comfy pair of PJs!

Get the Hotouch Pajama Short Set starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

This pajama set looks to be as soft as a cloud, or maybe as one of the sheep you count while drifting off every night. Considering its sheer number of positive reviews, we bet it might be even softer. It consists of a short sleeve V-neck top and a pair of coordinating shorts, both with a relaxed fit, letting the gorgeously slinky and stretch material fall loosely over your body.

The top features an accent chest pocket on your left side when you’re wearing it, sharing the same pattern that completely covers the shorts. There are multiple colors of the stripe and leopard versions, and you’ll also find tie-dye, lemon and pineapple variations. There are a couple available that feature a sleep-inspired graphic design instead, so make sure to look through all 15 available variations!

While the patterns are obviously beautiful elements of the shorts, we also want to point out what’s hiding underneath the hem of the top, which is an elastic drawstring waistband! Not all of us sleep completely still on our back throughout the entire night — we twist, we turn, we contort our body into strange positions that are oddly comfortable. We appreciate all of the extra movement this adjustable fit allows for!

Another reason we love this set? It’s so cute that you won’t feel totally lazy wearing it all day long. Getting food delivered? No need to change into jeans just to wave to the delivery person at the door. Need to go check the mail or take the dog out? You’re already good to go — just don’t forget a pair of shoes!

