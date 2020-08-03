This Sporty Drop Waist Dress Is the Easiest Beach Cover-Up

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s hard to find a dress that you can wear as a cover-up that’s somewhat unique. You can pretty much predict how all of the typical swimsuit cover-ups styles look, but once in a while we come across something that we’ve never seen before!

This dress that we spotted on Amazon is something completely new. It has a sporty look to it, but the back of it reveals a cute surprise that we totally didn’t see coming!

Get the Hount Women’s Beach Swimsuit Cover up Deep V-Neck Short Mini Dress for prices starting at just $10, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

These dresses from Hourt have a drop-waist style that reminds Us of a cute tennis outfit. They come in a bunch of different solid colors and a couple of graphic prints should those better fit your style! The dresses are relatively short and definitely have a mini-skirt length. They have a wide, sleeveless straps and have a deep V-neckline, which is perfect for the beach.

But the best design feature on the dress is the back, which we definitely didn’t expect upon first glance! Rather than being a basic t-shirt style, it actually drops down super low and drapes beautifully. There’s also a string to connect the straps up top, accented with some gold detailing, creating a drawstring effect with the fabric!

These dresses have a casual, relaxed look but still have an elevated style that makes them different from anything that we’ve seen. They’re made from a soft fabric that’s super comfy, and they fit loose while still creating a nice shape. Depending on your body type, the drop waist that’s held together with elastic can hit at different points on your torso. It could be higher up, closer to the waist, or lower on the hips. It’s flattering either way!

