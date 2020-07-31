This Simple Beach Cover-Up Doubles as a Casual Summer Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always aim to look cute when heading to the beach — even before revealing our adorable bathing suits. Dresses are the easiest pieces to throw on when it’s time to hit the shores, because they’re not fussy and tend to be super comfortable.

Of course, we gravitate towards dresses that we can just slip on and feel fabulous in, and that’s exactly why this cute number immediately caught our eye!

Get the QegarTop Women’s Summer Strapless Beach Dress for just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2020, but are subject to change.



This dress is strapless and has a smocked top that keeps it in place. There are no zippers or hooks to wrestle with — all you have to do is slip it on over your head and you’re ready to roll! Every available version of this dress features tapestry-style patterns that look so stunning, and are perfectly fitting for the dog days of summer.

In terms of length, the dress hits just above the knee — but this can vary depending on your height. This is ideal, as it gives you tons of room to breathe, yet still has the right fit that won’t cause a boxy silhouette up top. When you look at this dress, it’s clear that it was made for the beach. However, you can definitely pull off wearing it out with the proper styling!

Get the QegarTop Women’s Summer Strapless Beach Dress for just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you throw on a simple denim jacket over this dress and some platform white sneakers, you have a look that’s suited for a casual brunch date. Oh, and you can even try styling it for a more formal occasion. With some basic heels and chic jewelry, you can totally elevate the look to new heights.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers say that they’re completely in love with this dress. It’s incredibly affordable, as comfortable as can be and very flattering! The sizing of this dress goes up to XXLarge, and we appreciate the brand’s efforts to be size-inclusive. The majority of reviews to date have been nothing but positive, which just tells Us that this dress is likely an incredible buy!

See it: Get the QegarTop Women’s Summer Strapless Beach Dress for just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from QegarTop and shop all of the swimsuits and cover ups available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!