No One Will Believe You Bought This Tory Burch-Style Shift Dress on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we had the choice — and unlimited funds — then sure, our wardrobe would probably consist of at least 95% designer pieces. We can never get enough Tory Burch, for example, but our wallet often says otherwise. We save up for a while, we wait for a sale, we buy one piece and repeat.

It’s not that we need our clothing to say “Tory Burch” on the tag. We just want something that boasts the same quality, the same timeless designs and the same flattering fits. And if it happens to cost a fraction of the price? And come in multiple colors? And we can easily buy it online? Well, count Us in!

Get the Lark & Ro Tie Detail Three Quarter Sleeve Split Neck Shift Dress starting at just $17 at Amazon! Available on Prime! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

No one is going to believe you when you tell them you bought this dress on Amazon. It screams “designer,” but that price tag? It says otherwise, and we’re so happy it does. This piece comes from Amazon-exclusive brand Lark & Ro, known for its “sophisticated dresses that become playful on the turn of a dime.” The brand believes that “we all need a dress that makes us feel invincible,” and we don’t know one dress lover who would disagree with that!

This is a shift dress, so the fabric falls straight down the body from the short stand collar down to the straight hem, hitting a little above the knees. This dress has a V-neckline and three-quarter length sleeves — but let’s pause at the sleeves for a second. Check out those ties at the ends! You can either knot them up to rock some chic bow accents or let them hang loose for a more effortless vibe. We love! This piece is upgraded yet another notch when you add in the contrast piping details outlining the neckline, sleeves and ties!

Get the Lark & Ro Tie Detail Three Quarter Sleeve Split Neck Shift Dress starting at just $17 at Amazon! Available on Prime! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This lined dress is a little bit mod, a little bit Hamptons and a whole lot of beauty. It’s low-maintenance too, resistant to wrinkles and easily washed at home rather than at the dry cleaner. And hey, the design is transitional, so you can wear it throughout multiple seasons!

This piece is currently available in four colors: a classic ivory, a bold orange, a deep navy and a fun pattern, white navy stripe. Take your pick, and remember to size up if you’re between sizes for the best fit!

Get the Lark & Ro Tie Detail Three Quarter Sleeve Split Neck Shift Dress starting at just $17 at Amazon! Available on Prime! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Lark & Ro here and other dresses here! Don’t forget to shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!