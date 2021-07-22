This ‘Vanish’ Concealer May Make Under-Eye Bags Completely Disappear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dark circles are hard to get rid of, especially if they’re the result of genetics. Sure, there are tons of treatments and other products that attempt to make them disappear — but when you need a quick fix, concealer is the way to go.

The only problem? Sometimes even the best of concealers can’t get the job done, especially after a particularly long evening. Whether you stayed out late reuniting with friends or spent the night tossing and turning, this secret weapon concealer may have the ability to make it look like you got a restful eight hours of shuteye!

Get the Vanish™ Airbrush Concealer for prices starting at just $15, available from Hourglass Cosmetics!

The Vanish™ Airbrush Concealer from Hourglass is designed to make any signs of fatigue around the eyes disappear, including dark circles and puffiness. You can use it as a regular concealer to cover up blemishes and highlight the face before or after your usual foundation or BB cream. You can also use this concealer on its own if you’re going for a natural no-makeup makeup look!

The consistency of this concealer is incredibly lightweight, which is impressive for a full coverage product. Many similar options on the market tend to feel heavy and dense, but this one is said to be unlike any other. It doesn’t just cake on, the formula is meant to melt into your skin for an airbrush-like finish! Results from a clinical study showed that 97% of users said they felt it was seriously lightweight, and 94% said they noticed a blurring and smoothing effect on application! It’s also waterproof, which is absolutely ideal for the summer — and its staying power may last up to 16 hours. Impressive, no?

Additionally, the formula of this concealer is super concentrated — so it’s recommended that you use only a couple of dots under the eyes and build up your coverage as needed. You can use your fingers or a makeup sponge to blend — either one works!

Hourglass also has a shade matching guide available if you’re not sure which color will work for you. If you’re looking to cover up dark circles or imperfections, find the shade that best matches your skin tone — but if you want to get a concealer to highlight, go two shades lighter. Even if your dark circles are difficult to get rid of naturally, you may look fresh-faced every day with this concealer stowed in your makeup bag!

