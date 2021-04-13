Over 4,600 Shoppers Are Obsessed With This SPF-Filled Skin Tint

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember the old days when we thought that wearing makeup was merely a temporary fix to make our complexions appear more flawless? Well, that’s definitely not the case anymore. Advancements in clean beauty have allowed for the creation of some seriously powerful products that don’t just help conceal imperfections — they can actually make your skin look better over time!

One of the biggest clean makeup launches that we saw last year came courtesy of ILIA Beauty, who recently released their Super Serum Skin Tint. We’ve been curious about this product ever since it dropped! The feeling of the formula on the skin and its natural-looking finish have earned this tint thousands of loyal fans, and it has enough sun protection to keep you shielded from harmful rays in the summertime. Bonus!

Get the Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 for $48, available from ILIA Beauty!

This skin tint basically combines skincare, a makeup base product and a sunscreen into one. The SPF 40 in the formula of this product is particularly impactful and ideal for preventing wrinkles and other signs of aging. It can also help protect your skin from blue light rays that you may be exposed to from laptop or phone screens. All of these factors may speed up the aging process and damage your skin, so we’re always on the prowl for products with SPF included.

This skin tint goes beyond the basics. It’s formulated like a serum and contains a unique blend of hyaluronic acids that plump up and hydrate the skin — smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, the subtle hint of color helps even out the skin tone and gives you a natural-looking, healthy glow!

Get the Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 for $48, available from ILIA Beauty!

Finding your exact shade is easier than ever. ILIA recently expanded their range of colors to include a slew of in-between hues! There are now tons of color and undertone combos available that are key to achieving a second-skin makeup match.

Shoppers claim that their skin looks “naturally luminous” every time they use this incredible skin tint. The dewy finish allows your glow to shine through, and if you do want to mattify oilier areas of the face, you can simply apply a setting powder on top. This skin tint from ILIA can make your everyday makeup routine that much easier thanks to its three-in-one formula, and we can’t wait to give it a try!

See it: Get the Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 for $48, available from ILIA Beauty!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the skincare and beauty products available from ILIA Beauty!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!