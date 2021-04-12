Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The past year has led to major changes in all of our everyday lives, and one of the biggest adjustments for many has been getting used to working from home regularly. Because of this, we’ve also become more aware about the potential issues that staying glued to laptops and phones can have on our skin — specifically via blue light exposure.

Countless shoppers have turned to blue light protective glasses to help shield the eyes from harmful effects while working on a computer, but what about the skin? This type of exposure can accelerate the aging process and possibly damage skin cells, which may lead to unwanted wrinkles. But don’t stress — there’s hope. Incorporating a face mist like this new product from Ilia into your regimen can seriously protect your skin from any potential damage that blue light exposure and other types of pollution may cause!

This face mist from Ilia Beauty isn’t just intended to tackle blue light exposure — it’s actually a three-in-one product! This face mist serves as a setting spray for your makeup, gives your skin a hydrating boost and acts as a veil to protect your skin from irritation that can have damaging effects. It’s packaged in a bottle that releases an ultra-fine mist, which feels virtually weightless on the skin and absorbs quickly.

Shoppers admit they were intrigued and curious to hear more about this face mist after discovering it was designed to protect specifically from blue light — and that’s exactly what captivated Us as well! In fact, this may be the first skincare product we’ve encountered that directly addresses blue light and seeks to eliminate any detrimental impact it can have.

The formula of this spray contains Tara Extract, which helps to neutralize free radicals that your skin may come in contact with, including blue light emission from laptop and phone screens. Devices that have screens can reportedly create a change in your skin cells over time, permanently damaging them and accelerating the aging process — which is what can result in wrinkles.

By spraying this face mist throughout the day as you work on your computer, you are combatting this type of damage! Plus, it’s incredibly refreshing — and a quick way to boost your energy throughout the day. If you already reapply a mist multiple times during the afternoon, this option is bound to be a solid addition to your routine. Best of all, after just one week, 100% of users said their skin felt more hydrated. Wins all around!

