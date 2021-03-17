96% of Users Say Their Skin Feels Balanced and Refreshed With This Product

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Those of Us who are obsessed with skincare have given practically every product under the sun a try. We’re talking different serums, night creams and face masks that cover all types of skin concerns. We don’t discriminate! But have you ever tried adding a skin essence into your daily routine?

You may have not heard of this product before, and it does feel like there’s a new, must-have holy grail item popping up every other day. But we’re telling you: Don’t sleep on a skin essence — especially when it’s supposed to be as fantastic as this one from Hourglass!

Get the Equilibrium Restoring Essence with free shipping from Hourglass!

You may be wondering what exactly a skin essence is, and how exactly it can elevate your medicine cabinet. Put it this way: It’s essentially a primer that helps prep your skin appropriately for the rest of the products you use on a daily basis. It has the same consistency as a toner, but it’s not the same thing. Toners can serve as an additional cleansing step in your routine and help balance our your skin’s pH levels, while an essence provides extra moisture, helps protect your skin and enhances the effectiveness of your complete regimen!

If you want to give it a shot, the Equilibrium Restoring Essence from Hourglass is a great place to start. This super gentle formula is powered by the brand’s exclusive Cell Balancing Complex that can reportedly make your skin feel restored, renewed and completely refreshed. It also helps to protect your skin from pollution and other irritants like blue light or smog, which can cause a great deal of damage to the skin if you’re exposed to these irritants without any sort of topical barrier on a regular basis.

Get the Equilibrium Restoring Essence with free shipping from Hourglass!

In a clinical study, all participants said that their skin felt more hydrated and supple after using this product — and 96% said their skin felt much calmer and less irritated. Seriously! This essence may also help make your pores look more refined, healthier and boost the success of the products you’re using daily!

Best of all, adding this skin essence to your repertoire couldn’t be easier. Just press the product into your skin immediately after cleansing, and follow with all of your standard serums and moisturizers. You can use this in the morning and at night to achieve the ultimate glow. Say hello to your new bathroom essential!

See it: Get the Equilibrium Restoring Essence with free shipping from Hourglass!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more skincare and shop all of the beauty products available from Hourglass!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!