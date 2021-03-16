This Brand Sells 1 of Their Cult-Favorite Dry Shampoos Every 9 Seconds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We truly can’t remember what life was like before dry shampoo. How did we ever survive without such an innovative invention? It’s one of the most convenient products around, and it’s made such a splash in the beauty world. We can’t believe there was ever a time when many of Us relied on the baby powder hack to eliminate grease and add volume. Those days are long gone!

Thankfully, we now have sophisticated dry shampoo formulas at our disposable to keep our locks looking fabulous around the clock. One of our all-time favorite spots to shop for dry shampoo is Klorane! They have seriously mastered the product and tailored it to every hair type and need — in fact, they’re so great that one of their dry shampoos reportedly sells every nine seconds.

There are so many different dry shampoos to choose from, and it can be overwhelming. Not sure where to start? Go with the classic Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk. This is Klorane’s most popular, award-winning formula that’s suitable for a wide variety of hair types. The gentle plant-based formula can make your hair look clean and refreshed within minutes! It utilizes corn and rice starch to naturally cleanse your hair, and oat milk to help soothe and protect the scalp.

You can purchase this dry shampoo in the original formula, but if you have darker-hued hair, they offer a version that won’t run the risk of light residue popping up. If you prefer, the quintessential dry shampoo is also available in an aerosol-free formula.

Want to go beyond the classic dry shampoo formula? Find out which option from Klorane is ideal for you by completing their handy quiz. All you have to do is answer three simple questions that cover your hair concerns, and they will pinpoint the perfect product.

Whether you’re in the market for a post-workout refresher or desperately need something to control excess oil, there’s a pick for every shopper. Your hair is bound to be healthier and look fabulous no matter which of these dry shampoos that you end up ordering. After all, January Jones is a fan of the brand, and her locks always look lovely!

