The New Hourglass Vanish Primer Blurs Skin Like a Filter

How often do you take a selfie or photo with friends and upload it directly to your Instagram feed, putting no filter on it and making zero edits? Most people we know would never. We study the photo, we try out every filter — and at different strengths — we mess with the brightness, the contrast, the highlights, the sharpness, etc. We perfect it before posting it.

We want our photos and our skin to look natural, but we can’t deal with the thought of actually posting a raw photo, even when we appreciate others doing so. We want to take that #nofilter picture…but we don’t want to actually lose the effect of the filter, you know? We wish we could apply a real-life IG filter directly onto our skin!

It looks like our wish has come true. Hourglass may have just launched its best beauty creation yet: the Vanish Airbrush Primer. This primer aims to create a soft focus effect for blurred imperfections, creating a smooth look you otherwise may have only achieved by meticulously editing on an app. And it doesn’t stop there.

This primer, which is a translucent gel formula made with microspherical powders, also claims to absorb excess oil and control shine, as well as minimize the look of pores and fine lines. Of course, it also aims to enhance your makeup application and extend its wear time for gorgeous photos at any time of day. Shoppers love wearing it even without any foundation on top because the effects are “instant”!

This primer is vegan and cruelty-free, and it’s also free of parabens, sulfates, alcohol, phthalates, talc, gluten and mineral oil. Clean beauty lovers, you may have just found your new must-have on your makeup table!

Reviewers are collectively mega-fans of this primer so far, calling it a “luxurious” beauty buy. They say it “goes on incredibly smooth” and feels “weightless” on their skin. They also seem to agree that they would “highly recommend [this primer] for oily skin,” one noting how it “does a remarkable job controlling [their] oil and excess shine.” We love to see it!

To use this primer, start off with freshly moisturized skin and smooth out just one pump over your face. You can always add a little more if needed, but a little goes a long way. You should notice a difference right away — no need to wait for it to dry down or sink in. Then you can either be on your way or follow up with your favorite foundation and go for a full glam. Whatever you do, just make sure to snap that beautiful #nofilter selfie. This is your moment!

