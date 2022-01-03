This Brand New Body Butter From Kopari Is Already a Fan-Favorite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s official: Winter is here. Just like Punxsutawney Phil determines whether there will be a longer winter or an early spring on Groundhog Day, our dry skin is the tell-tale sign of cold weather. And just like in the movie Groundhog Day, this misery repeats itself over and over. Our hands are cracked and brittle, and our body craves moisture and hydration. Unfortunately, our go-to lotions only act as a temporary fix — we need a premium product that will solve our winter woes.

Introducing a brand new restorative body butter from Kopari, the beauty brand known for its cult-favorite coconut-based products. Featuring a heavenly scent and a luscious texture, this all-over body moisturizer combats dry skin with its hydrating properties. Treat yourself to this luxuriously lightweight cream!

The Ultra Restore Body Butter with hyaluronic acid is our dream cream. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, omegas and fatty acids, this vegan moisturizer hydrates and restores dry skin. Unlike other creams that weigh you down with excess oil, this body butter’s whipped texture is super soft and supple. Plus, it smells amazing! Breathe in Kopari’s signature scent of coconut milk with notes of jasmine and tuberose neroli. This moisturizer is cruelty-free and recyclable, and it’s packed with active ingredients that benefit your body: restoring prickly pear flower extract, moisture-retaining hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, hydrating coconut oil and smoothing mango butter. Yes, please!

Even though the product was recently released, it’s already a crowd pleaser! Need proof? Just check out these five-star reviews. “This Body butter is absolutely the best. It smells so good, it’s so rich, creamy and very moisturizing,” declared one customer. “This stuff is magic! I love how it goes on and how it smells,” another shopper gushed. One review even took praise for this body butter one step further: “I want to bathe in this body butter. If you’re looking for something that will immediately relax you and moisturize you, look no further. It’s whipped to perfection, absorbs beautifully, and leaves your skin so soft. A must must must!”

Give your winter skin a healthy glow-up with this hydrating body butter from Kopari now!

