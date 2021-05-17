Blur Away Imperfections Instantly With This Dewy Setting Spray

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the only cons of the summer season is the sweltering heat. As much as we adore basking in the sunshine, it can get super sweaty — super fast. Of course, that means whatever makeup we’re wearing is at risk of completely melting off after just a couple of hours.

A setting spray is absolutely essential in the warm-weather months, and we found one that not only locks your makeup in, but can make it look better in the process! The Veil™ Soft Focus Setting Spray from Hourglass is an award-winning product that may help blur out imperfections, all the while providing your skin with a gorgeous, dewy finish that’s almost like an Instagram filter come to life!

This setting spray won Allure’s coveted Best of Beauty award in the category, which helped to put it on the map. It goes above and beyond similar options on the market by creating an airbrushed look immediately after you use it. The mist is incredibly fine, so you won’t be left with any uneven wet spots when you spray this directly on your face. In fact, you’ll get nice, even and lightweight coverage that locks in your makeup and finishes off the skin to appear radiant and flawless!

This setting spray has a dewy finish that shoppers can’t stop raving about. It’s created to make you look like you’re glowing from within, which is ideal for the summer. Other than the renowned blurring effects, this spray impressively boosts your makeup’s staying power. It can lock in your foundation for up to 24 hours, and it’s water-resistant — which is a dream for more humid climates. It’s also a great spray to use if you’re heading to the beach or pool and want your makeup to stay in place while you’re splashing around!

You can use this setting spray after you finish your base foundation, and once you complete your full makeup look. Just shake up the bottle and hold it about 10 inches from your face — and then proceed to spray a few pumps. Don’t be stingy: You can be as generous as you’d like! You’ll feel refreshed and ready to go right after use. Also, this setting spray is seriously hydrating, and according to shoppers, it will prevent any makeup transfer. Considering you may be in a mask if you’re in public, this is major. We need this product in our lives for the hot, sticky summer!

