Every Zodiac Sign Has a Houseplant Made for Them — Here’s Yours

Most of us aren’t getting outside as much as we used to these days. We try to keep the fresh air flowing through the window screens, but there’s nothing like the calm we feel when we’re surrounded by nature. The lush greenery and blooming flowers are our definition of serenity!

So maybe your favorite local park is closed, but it’s okay. If we can’t go out to experience nature, we’re going to bring it into our homes instead. Taking care of houseplants is known to help with anxiety and stress, so we can’t recommend them enough. The healing power of horticulture is no joke.

Not sure which plant baby you want? Well, what’s your sign? No, really! Let Us recommend you a houseplant below based on your star chart!

Aries

If you’re an Aries, you were born a leader, unafraid to make a statement — just like a snake plant!

Get the Costa Farms Snake Plant starting at just $28 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as April 27, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Taurus

This ponytail palm has a strong base to complement the stability of a trustworthy Taurus!

Get the American Plant Exchange Ponytail Palm Single Trunk for just $24 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 27, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Gemini

Just as a Gemini represents two personalities, this bromeliad plant has both green and red leaves!

Get the Costa Farms Flowering Bromeliad Guzmania Red starting at just $39 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as April 27, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Cancer

Caring Cancers are known for having big hearts, so a heart leaf plant is most definitely going to make them smile!

Get the Heart Leaf Philodendron for just $11 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 1, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Leo

Fiery Leos are creative and bound to take center stage, so they need a plant with a personality as big as their own. Plus, this fern reminds us of a lion’s mane!

Get the Costa Farms Live Boston Fern Hanging Basket (2-Pack) for just $47 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as April 27, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Virgo

Virgos are analytical and patient, and they’ll love watching this Venus flytrap mature in its cute jar!

Get the Orchid Gene Venus Flytrap for just$9 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 30, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Libra

Many Libras need something they can rely on. A succulent is the perfect choice!

Get the Shop Succulents Hand Selected Variety Pack – Collection of 5 for just $21 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 27, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Scorpio

Scorpios are passionate and ambitious, so they’ll love taking care of a blooming lily plant!

Get the Costa Farms Spathiphyllum Peace Lily Live Indoor Plant starting at just $24 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 27, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius is known for loving a little adventure, so something lively like a croton is going to fit right in!

Get the Costa Farms Exotic Angel Croton Live Indoor Plant (4-Pack) for just $35 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 27, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Capricorn

Caps can sometimes be misread as a little cold, but if you let them bloom, you’ll see how beautiful they can be. Same goes for this dark rubber tree plant!

Get the Hirt’s Gardens Burgundy Rubber Tree Plant for just $21 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 1, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Aquarius

Aquarius is an air sign, so an air plant comes to mind — especially as they’re both independent!

Get an Air Plant Variety Pack starting at just $14 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 27, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Pisces

A gentle Pisces will love the light and feathery look of an asparagus fern in their home!

Get the Fern Leaf Plumosus Asparagus Fern for just $14 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 1, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

