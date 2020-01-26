Stream the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards for Free Tonight

Can you believe it’s already Grammy time? It feels like just yesterday that Kacey Musgraves, Childish Gambino and Dua Lipa were scooping up the 2019 awards left and right, but it’s truly been an entire year since then — and what a year it’s been. From finding out that “Truth Hurts,” to learning what it’s like to be a “Bad Guy,” to making our way down to the “Old Town Road,” this past year has given us some serious jams!

We love seeing our favorite artists officially recognized by the Recording Academy at the most prestigious awards show in all of audio. The red carpet fashion, interviews and performances don’t hurt either — we especially can’t wait to see BTS and Demi Lovato take the stage. But what if we don’t actually have access to the show? No TV? No cable? No problem!

CBS is currently offering a seven-day free trial of All Access, the channel’s on-demand streaming service. All you need is a device that hooks up to the internet to see everyone from Billie Eilish, to Bon Iver, to Beyoncé. The show is on Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET, so if you sign up right now, it’ll be included in your trial!

There Limited Commercials, which is $5.99 a month, or Commercial Free, which is 9.99 a month (and lets you download videos for offline viewing).

We can feel it — this is going to be a great year for the Grammys. How can it not be when we have newcomers like Lil Nas X and Lizzo joining the party? Even some of our favorite non-musicians are nominated, like Michelle Obama for Spoken Word and Ellen DeGeneres for Comedy. We’re obviously itching to find out who wins the biggest awards of the night too, like Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist and Record of the Year. Who are your picks?

The Grammy Awards are so popular that people around the nation (and beyond) will have their eyes glued to their screens, and you know everyone’s going to want to discuss come Monday morning. With this deal, you won’t feel left out of the crowd. You’ll be able to give your own opinions on who got snubbed, who was best dressed and who should’ve brought you as their date!

Don’t forget to sign up before tonight to take advantage of this offer, as well as all of the other content available on CBS All Access. We may need to take the week off to marathon some shows! You in?

