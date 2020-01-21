Maximize Your Deductions With Up to $20 Off TurboTax

Does the thought of doing your taxes make you want to run away screaming and crying, never to turn back again? Yeah. Same. It was fun learning to square dance in elementary school and all, but couldn’t we have spared just one day of do-si-dos for explaining tax forms instead?

While a W-2 has most of us thinking, “W-who?” TurboTax knows exactly what’s up. This service is the answer to all of our issues, and even gives us easy-to-understand options for how to tackle them. There’s the Free edition, the fan-favorite Deluxe edition, the Premier edition and the Self-Employed edition, and right now, we can save up to $20 on getting started!

Sign up for TurboTax here to save up to $20!

While Free is always an option, there is a reason the Deluxe plan has over 100,000 reviews. It’s made to maximize tax deductions and credits, earning us the heftiest refund possible. Basically, spending the money on Deluxe could leave you with way more money than you started with — especially now that it’s down to just $30. Just snap a photo of your W-2 to get started and see how easy it is!

Have investment income or rental property? You may want to check out the Premier plan, which is currently $15 off. You get everything offered from Deluxe, plus more specifically suited to your needs. Do you work for yourself? Save a full $20 on the Self-Employed edition right now, which gets you all of the above, plus one-on-one help from specialists, a concentration on industry-specific deductions, effortless expense and mileage tracking and even more!

Afraid you’ll miss something while getting everything together? Not to worry. TurboTax will give you a comprehensive review of your tax return before you file so you know exactly what was or wasn’t forgotten. But what if TurboTax misses something? Seriously, not to worry. The company has 100% accurate calculations and will pay any IRS penalties should they ever, ever arise. TurboTax has our back. Security-wise, too, with everything from Touch ID, to multi-factor authentication, to a dedicated security staff!

The benefits seem to never end, and TurboTax guides us through every step so we can take advantage of them. For example, you can pay your tax preparation costs right out of your federal tax refund. And when it comes time to get that refund? Direct deposit, checks and prepaid cards are all valid options. Speaking of “time to get that refund,” TurboTax is all about getting you your refund as fast as possible. It’s your money, so why shouldn’t you have it as soon as it’s available?

Are you starting to feel excited about filing? We didn’t think it was possible, but here we are. Plus, we all know what tax refunds really mean, right? More money for online shopping!

