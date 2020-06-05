These Beachy, Stretchy Shorts Have the Look of Denim and the Feel of Linen

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Denim shorts aren’t everyone’s cup of tea — especially not all the time, anyway. While they are definitely cute, sometimes you just don’t want to deal with the tight fit and the issues that often come along with it, from the chafing, to the stiffness, to everything constantly riding up.

Sometimes you just want to keep things breezy, light and comfy. The natural solution would be to grab your pajama shorts or old athletic shorts, but we’re talking about a pair you’d actually want to wear out of the house and be seen in. Basically, you want that denim look, but the feel of airy linen. In other words, you want these shorts!

Get the HOW’ON Elastic Waist Casual Shorts With Drawstring starting at $23 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

These cotton-blend, beachy shorts are so cute and comfy, your jean shorts might actually be sweating a little, and they should be. Not every pair of shorts can be like this HOW’ON pair. The blue pairs totally look just like denim, but the material has that linen feel…without all of the wrinkles, or the dry-cleaning, or the high price tag!

These shorts have a looser, more generous fit than most, but not in a way that’s baggy or unflattering. They are beyond adorable, actually, and they are still made to accentuate your shape. They have a mid- to high-rise waistband that’s elasticized for comfort, and even feature a drawstring to either cinch things in or loosen them up — maybe after a big meal. No one will notice if you loosen your drawstring a little, but we can’t say the same for unbuttoning a different pair of shorts!

Adding on to the already lengthy list of amazing features are the side slant pockets and rolled cuffs on these shorts, making them even more perfect. We’re not sure who allowed them to be this perfect, but if you see them, please send them our thanks!

The best part of all though is that there are 10 varieties available of these drawstring shorts right now. Colors include black, blue, khaki, pink, white and turquoise, and a few of those colors also come in a longer version too that hits closer to the knee, Bermuda style. We’ll take one of each, please!

