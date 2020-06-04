This Is the Closest Thing to a Bra We’re Wearing All Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the sun starts to shine, the humidity starts to rise and the outdoor activities increase, we have to admit that the last thing we want is to put on a bra. Having yet another piece of clothing on to contribute to the sweat and that overheated feeling? Ugh. It’s even worse when we have to reach for our unreliable strapless bras to wear underneath halters or camis!

This year, especially, our bras have been hanging out in the closet even more than usual, so the thought of pulling them back out is even more irritating. One solution might be to carry around a large portable air conditioner and point it directly at us all day, but that isn’t quite realistic, and we honestly don’t have the arm strength. A more realistic solution would be grabbing a few of these bra tops instead!

Get the Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Tank Top starting at just $19 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Lemedy bra top looks like a cropped cami at first, and it pretty much is, but there’s actually more to it than that. Notice how in the photos, you see no bra straps, but the fit is still flattering and there is even a bit of a lift? That’s because this is actually a long-line sports bra! Inside you’ll find a shelf layer for extra support and concealment, and there is even removable padding!

Instead of layering a bra under your shirt, this top just combines them both into one. It has spaghetti straps and a scoop neckline, and its material is soft and cotton-like, with an impressive amount of stretch. It’s moisture-wicking too! Wear it for your next workout or simply as part of a casual look!

This bra top matches up to, if not surpasses Lululemon quality, according to the opinion of many, so its low price tag is even more of a plus than we already thought. It comes in over 10 colors too, which look the same in real life as they do online. Your options are Black, Blue, Light Grey, Navy Blue, Olive Green, Rose Red, Smoky Red, Jasmine Green, Teal Green, White and Turquoise. Pick a favorite, or five, and give your old everyday bra a break. It’ll be a nice break for yourself too!

