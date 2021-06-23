Shoppers Love That This Chic Summer Dress Comes With Pockets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t know precisely when designers started incorporating pockets into their dresses, but we’re thrilled it’s more common these days! Even so, it can still be difficult to find a stylish garment that comes with pockets, which is why we’re here to help.

When you purchase a frock with accompanying storage, you want it to look absolutely seamless. The pockets need to be disguised in the design, and this dress that Amazon shoppers are totally in love with nails it completely!

Get the HUHOT Women’s Sleeveless V Neck Dress with Pockets for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

When it comes to basic dresses for the summertime, this HUHOT dress is a must-have. It offers up a simple tank style with a V-neck fitted top, and the fuller skirt flows out beautifully. It’s a short dress, but it’s not a mini — so you don’t have to worry about showing off too much leg.

You won’t be able to tell that this dress has pockets at first glance, which is exactly what we were hoping to find! These pockets are large enough to fit a smartphone and ideal for storing anything that you want to keep handy, like lip gloss or a pack of gum.

Shoppers love this dress so much, they’re picking it up in other colors — and there are luckily plenty of options to choose from to suit anyone’s sense of style. It’s also an incredibly affordable garment, so if you do feel like getting more than one, there’s no need to feel guilty.

Some reviewers have styled the dress with different belts to jazz it up, and others wore it accessory-free for a daytime ensemble. Staple dresses like this are necessary because of their versatility, and we love filling our closets with fashionable, flexible pieces. Find out what all the fuss is about now!

