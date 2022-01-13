Help Remedy the Effects of Seasonal Slump With This Daily Supplement

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the winter is in full swing, we hear a lot of chatter about seasonal slump — especially on social media. We often joke about the effects of the sun setting early and the frigid temperatures — and of course, how much we miss the sweltering summer months. That said, it can be a stressful time for many of Us!

If you’re feeling down in the winter months, it’s completely normal. While there may not be a specific remedy for your symptoms, there are supplements that can potentially assist in your wellness journey. It’s a fact that we don’t get a ton of sunshine this time of year — a primary source of vitamin D — so supporting that loss by taking Here Comes the Sun™ from HUM Nutrition may be a major boost!

Get the Here Comes the Sun™ daily supplement for just $12 at HUM Nutrition!

It’s no secret that a change in lifestyle can lead to a change in mood. After all, soaking up the sun in the summer is reportedly beneficial for your mental health! This daily supplement hopes to deliver those positive effects, and each capsule contains a potent 250% daily value of vitamin D to offset the loss of sun exposure in the bleakest part of the year. According to the brand, it’s proven to increase your vitamin D levels by 43% after a month of daily use!

Based on our research, we would consider this supplement to be a natural mood-booster that may give you the energy you’re lacking in the winter. But that’s not the only benefit that you can get from vitamin D! It’s also known to boost your immune system and bone health by supporting calcium absorption. Even if you’re not genetically vitamin D deficient, you could still snag tons of benefits from adding this supplement to your routine!

The harsh effects of winter can be the real deal, regardless of whether or not you’re suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder. If this struggle is all too familiar, incorporating this supplement into your daily life could be a game-changer. In fact, plenty of shoppers say they have felt re-energized and re-invigorated after sticking with this supplement for numerous weeks. Some say they can’t imagine their lives without it! Our advice? Be patient! As one reviewer noted, “I’ve been using it for a month now and have noticed a huge difference in my mood and energy! 10/10!” If a month is all it takes for such impressive gain, we’re all about it. Let’s see what all the fuss is about, and let the sunshine in!

