Sick of the Cold? These Sherpa-Lined Leggings Will Be Your New Favorites

It’s been wildly cold lately in many states across the country. We thought we were doing okay with winter until — boom — single-degree temperatures with windchill in the negatives. And we’re still expected to go outside in these conditions? We can barely even get warm enough inside!

It’s time to change into our true, top-level winter uniform. We’re thinking a turtleneck sweatshirt layered over a long-sleeve tee, the fuzziest pair of socks we can find and, of course, fleece-lined leggings. Not that kind with that ultra-thin, barely-there brushing of fleece though. We’re talking the real deal!

Get the niyokki Sherpa Leggings for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These leggings, which are Amazon bestsellers, have a plush, sherpa fleece lining. It’s soft like cashmere — super warm and wildly cozy. Unlike other leggings, these are also designed to be wind-proof. They’re there to create and retain heat to keep you feeling good from the moment you put them on until the moment you reluctantly have to take them off to do laundry. And yes, they’re machine-washable!

The lining here is also great because it’s anti-shed. On top of that, the outer layer is anti-pilling, keeping these bottoms very low-maintenance. These leggings are also very stretchy, which is obviously a must for any top-notch pair of leggings. We also appreciate the high-rise waistband. It’s flattering, it visually elongates our legs and it makes Us feel amazing, even when we’re just spending the day at home relaxing.

These leggings come in two colors. Black is always an essential, but there’s also a dark grey, which will also go with just about every top in your wardrobe. We love these leggings because you can go full lounge with a giant hoodie and slippers, but when you do need to leave the comfort of your home and face the cold, outside world, they won’t look out of place. Only you will know there’s sherpa on the inside. For everyone else, they just look like a great pair of leggings!

If you’re sick of freezing and shivering every day and aren’t moving to the tropics tomorrow, we can’t see a reason not to grab a pair of these leggings. You deserve warmth and comfort, and you deserve it on Amazon Prime!

