Get Ready to Shine for Valentine’s Day With This ‘Red Carpet’ Vitamin Regimen

We know, we know: Valentine’s Day isn’t everyone’s favorite holiday. But what if you reframed what the day means to be all about yourself? Self-care, self-love — it’s a celebration! Think of it as a time to acknowledge the love you have in your heart — whether it’s for your partner, family, friends or just yourself!

This way, no matter who you’re spending Valentine’s Day with, it’s a success. We want to put our best selves out there, and we can all start that process now with some help from HUM Nutrition! They have an amazing daily vitamin supplement that promises to leave your skin glowing and hair looking shiny. It’s exactly what we need!

Get the Red Carpet® daily vitamin supplement for $26 at HUM Nutrition!

The daily supplement is called Red Carpet, which is an incredibly appropriate name. We’re sure that stars go through plenty of rigorous prep before any major red carpet event, and it’s highly possible that their diets may include a supplement just like this one. There are a slew of topical skincare treatments and hair products that can help boost radiance, but nothing can replace the type of results that you may receive from a supplement. You’re taking care of yourself from the inside out thanks to an option like this!

Here’s the scoop: Each capsule is packed with omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids to help keep your skin properly hydrated, plus vitamin E which may make your hair follicles stronger and therefore improve the appearance of your locks. Vitamin E also helps to make your skin glow, as if there’s a light shining on you at all times!

Each bottle of Red Carpet contains a 30-day supply of the supplement, so now is the ideal time to pick it up if you want to see results ahead of Valentine’s Day. All you have to do is take two capsules each day with a meal at any time — be it breakfast, lunch or dinner. That’s all there is to it!

Reviewers say that they keep coming back to this product every time they have a big event on the calendar. According to one ecstatic shopper, you may even start seeing differences in your hair, skin and nails in as little as two weeks! Whether you want to use this for V-Day or just to give yourself a confidence boost, Red Carpet may be able to make you feel like your best self.

