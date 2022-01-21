Fight Adult Acne and Signs of Aging All at Once With This Bestselling Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s get one thing straight. Adults have acne too! We’re sick of people acting like acne automatically disappears the second you reach your 20s…or 30s…or even 40s. Many people continue to deal with it as they age, and we want more people to understand that. We especially want skincare companies to understand that!

While teens might solely be focused on anti-acne products, adults may not want to buy those same exact products. We want something more suited to our skin, to our acne — and to our other skincare concerns. We want something with anti-aging effects too. And that’s exactly what SkinCeuticals is giving us!

Get the Blemish + Age Defense serum for $92 at SkinCeuticals! Sign up for Auto-Replenish for free shipping and samples!

Finally, a product actually made for our skin! This oil-free serum is specifically focused on reducing the formation of acne on adult skin, as well as improving signs of aging. Clogged pores? Fine lines and wrinkles? Uneven skin tone? This serum is about to become their worst nightmare.

Blemish + Age Defense combines 2% dioic acid with an optimal alpha- and beta-hydroxy acid formulation to create a power product that could do more than a handful of other, weaker picks combined. It may reduce excess sebum, improve the appearance of blotchiness and blemishes, even out skin tone, decongest skin and have you looking youthful and glowy. It’s especially recommended for those with oily and combination skin!

This bestselling serum has over 500 reviews, and shoppers are saying “you definitely get what you pay for,” calling it an “amazing product.” Their skin is now “soft and glowing,” and they say this is the “only thing” that helps with their acne. That goes for hormonal breakouts, cystic acne, blackheads and even acne scars. This is becoming a “skincare staple” for shoppers everywhere, as they say the results they’ve seen are “unreal”!

Reviewers say they “always keep a bottle [of this serum] in their arsenal,” calling it “the best medicine for a breakout” they’ve ever found. They’re also commenting on how it’s worked wonders on “wrinkles, crepe skin and nasty lip lines” after just a couple of weeks. They love that it’s “strong and effective, yet somehow still gentle.” What more could you ask for in a skincare product?

With this serum, we finally feel like we’re being seen. Our skin is being recognized! It’s normal, and SkinCeuticals is making sure we know that — and that we can take care of it. All it takes is four to five drops to dry skin, once or twice a day!

