



Everyone has heard of humidifiers but many of us don’t have a clue what they do. We know they can tackle dryness and add some much-needed moisture back into the air, but humidifiers can do so much more than that, especially if we have the right one.

From getting a great night of sleep to finally taking on dry and flaky skin, so many Amazon shoppers swear by this miracle-like product. By so many, we mean well over 12,000 reviewers are calling this device lifechanging. After reading all of the endless benefits, this one seems to be making a strong case that we should keep one in every room of our homes, too.

See it: Grab the Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier for only $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25th, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is so easy to use and honestly, we’ve never seen an easier setup. Simply fill the water tank up with 1.5-liters of water, plug it in with the AC power adapter and press on. That’s it! This humidifier will keep the air in any room or area in moisturized for up to 16 hours, making it the perfect device to place in any bedroom or living room. It’s so small and portable, we can even bring it along to the office or to hotels while traveling.

It’s the endlessly beneficial piece we all don’t want but need. So what are all the benefits of this cool mist humidifier? From more restful sleep to hydrated skin, this machine can do it all!

See it: Grab the Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier for only $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25th, 2019, but are subject to change.

Prevent Airbourne Viruses: Whether it’s flu season or allergy season, germs have a way of traveling from one space to another. The moisture from this humidifier can take on any germ or particle floating around in the air. So many shoppers said this humidifier helped their allergy symptoms and colds. Relieve Dry Skin and Chapped Lips: Roughly 50% to 60% of our body consists of water so when we immerse ourselves in dry areas, the pulls out all of that moisture. In turn, we’re left with dry lips, skin and sometimes even bloodshot eyes. No one wants that! This ultra-hydrating humidifier adds moisture to the air to help reduce the appearance of cracked skin and lips, according to so many reviewers. Prevent Snoring: The easiest way to ruin any good night of sleep? Snoring! A humidifier is a seamless solution we’re all in need of to help soothe tissues in the back of our throat. With less irritation, this device can help to eliminate snoring, which means we’re all just one button away from our best night sleep yet — or at least so many reviewers think so! Add Relaxation: With an optional night light, this humidifier offers a soothing glow to help us relax and unwind, an added bonus shoppers loved. Help Breathing: Whether we have a cough from a cold or allergy, dry sinuses from stale air or just have trouble breathing, adding humidity to the air can help us get more moisture into the airways. So many reviewers said this humidifier helped to improve their breathing, and that’s a breath of fresh air.

See it: Grab the Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier for only $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25th, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional Pure Enrichment pieces and more humidifiers also available at Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!