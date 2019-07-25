Our Favorite Comfy Hoodie Is a Forever Essential





We love our high-fashion finds — avant-garde stunners and couture creations fresh off the runway — but when it comes down to it, there’s nothing like relaxing in a cozy hoodie, and we just found the softest, cutest and most practical hoodie around!

That hoodie happens to be the Zella Go To Zip Hoodie. Slipping our arms into this sweatshirt’s long sleeves will feel like slipping them into a puffy cloud on a gorgeous day with absolutely nothing on our to-do list. As the rest of the bodice envelops our body, we’ll know the true meaning of comfort, warmth and relaxation!

See it: Get the Zella Go To Zip Hoodie for just $69 at Nordstrom!

This is a total wear-anywhere piece. It’s obviously our first choice for a trip to the gym, but it’s also our first choice for lounging, our first choice for running errands — you get the point. We especially love it for trips to the grocery store in the middle of summer when it’s super hot outside, but absolutely freezing inside. We can tie it around our waist for the trip there; it’s lightweight so it won’t drag us down like other outerwear would. Then, when we get to the frozen aisle, instead of picking out ice cream with blue lips and goosebump-covered arms, we can just put this hoodie on and take our time deciding if it’s a cookies and cream week or a chocolate fudge week. Or both!

This hoodie is, of course, an essential for colder weather as well. It’s made to layer easily, with a simple and streamlined fit that doesn’t hang off our body like a babydoll dress. It doesn’t cling too tightly either, though. It’s just the right amount of roomy, with plenty of stretch to go around! It’s perfect for throwing on under a denim jacket, for example, and we just love how cute the hood looks when we untuck it and let it hang out the back!

See it: Get the Zella Go To Zip Hoodie for just $69 at Nordstrom!

What we love about zip-up hoodies is how they can actually be worn open or closed. It seems obvious, but we’ve owned so many cardigans or blazers that look so strange or are pulled too tight when we actually try to close them up. With this hoodie, if we feel a chill, we can zip up and keep going about our day knowing that we look equally cute but are so much warmer and cozier!

To casually style this hoodie, we have plenty of options. Throw it on over a sports bra and leggings combo for a pilates class or weightlifting session and get “Eye of the Tiger” ready on your workout playlist to totally kill it and achieve goals. For just hanging out with friends or going for a walk in the park, jeans are a must in any color! Jean shorts work just as well. As do linen ones. It’s a hoodie, after all! It goes with everything!

You won’t believe the quality and value of this hoodie when you finally try it on, so what are you waiting for?

See it: Get the Zella Go To Zip Hoodie for just $69 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Zella here and other sweatshirts and hoodies here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

