Our 9 Favorite Comfy-Chi Finds We Love Available at Nordstrom!





We love a good #OOTD as much as the next Instagram user, but we love the comfortable clothes we change into the moment the cameras stop flashing even more. It’s impossible not to love those two-sizes-too-big sweatshirts, cozy sweatpants and comfy leggings.

We can never have enough of our cozy favorites so we’re using the upcoming new season as an opportunity to score even more! From terrycloth cardigans to joggers, here are our 9 must-haves to add to our carts ASAP!

1. Spanx Thinstincts Convertible Camisole

This cami is the perfect layer for under any cardigan or sweater as well as on its own.

See it: Grab the Spanx Thinstincts Convertible Camisole for $58 at Nordstrom!

2. Nordstrom Lingerie ‘Lazy Mornings’ Lounge Pants

Tired of those two-sizes-too-small denim jeans we’re always forcing ourselves into? Us too, so that’s why we’re loving these lounge pants. From the adjustable drawstring waist to the super-soft cotton material, we’re sensing these are the comfortable pants shoppers won’t want to take off.

See it: Grab a pair of the Nordstrom Lingerie ‘Lazy Mornings’ Lounge Pants for $39 at Nordstrom!

3. Caslon Long Sleeve Crewneck Tee

This long sleeve shirt is perfect for anyone looking for a year-round staple. All of the available shades can easily be worn on its own or with anything in our closet. Plus, they’re all designed with the same soft-to-touch cotton. What’s better than that? Nothing.

See it: Grab the Caslon Long Sleeve Crewneck Tee for $29 at Nordstrom!

4. UGG Lorie Terry Short Robe

Sure, we can’t wear cotton terry robes out of our homes, but that doesn’t mean we love it any less. We love it even more! It’s perfectly plush and just so comfortable.

See it: Grab the UGG Lorie Terry Short Robe for $88 at Nordstrom!

5. Caslon Hooded French Terry Cardigan

Whether you’re hitting the gym or on your way to a Casual Friday, this hybrid hoodie cardigan will be your new go-to piece. From it’s sweater-like length to its sweatshirt-like hood, this french terry cardigan is perfect all day, any day.

See it: Grab the Caslon Hooded French Terry Cardigan for $69 at Nordstrom!

6. Zella Live In Sports Bra

This sports bra was designed to keep Us cool when things start to heat up. The compressive fit makes this high-neck sports bra ideal for running and HIIT classes while the cutout halter back just looks so fashion-forward. Factor in all available shades? Consider Us sold on them all.

See it: Grab the Zella Live In Sports Bra for $49 at Nordstrom!

7. Caslon Rounded V-Neck Top

This trendy tee will top off any outfit to perfection. From the short sleeves to the V-neckline and chest pocket, it’s the well-fitting classic piece we’re all in desperate need of.

See it: Grab the Caslon Rounded V-Neck Top for $25 at Nordstrom!

8. Gibson x Living in Yellow Skye Cozy Jogger Pant

We all know sweatpants can be a bit too loose and leggings can be a bit too tight, so when that happens, slip into this jogger. From the adjustable drawstring waist to the above-the-ankle fit, it’s one comfortable feature after another.

See it: Grab a pair of the Gibson x Living in Yellow Skye Cozy Jogger Pant for $44 at Nordstrom!

9. Cole Haan GrandPro Spectator 2.0 Slip-On

These slip-on sneakers are ideal for comfort while walking thanks to a well-cushioned footbed. But this pair adds a sophisticated spin on the sporty classic that’s fun and fresh. Plus, they’re just too pretty to pass up!

See it: Grab a pair of the Cole Haan GrandPro Spectator 2.0 Slip-On for $130 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out so much more in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!