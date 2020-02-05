So Many Hunter Boots Are Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom — Shop Now!

The springtime is on the horizon (almost!) — and as the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers. We’re too excited for the warmer temperatures to start rolling around, but we’re less enthusiastic about the rain that typically comes with the start of the new season.

But the precipitation is a lot more bearable when we have an adorable pair of boots to protect our feet from the wet weather! Hunter boots are one of our personal favorite brands to turn to (of course), and there are so many styles up for majorly discounted prices right now at Nordstrom. We’ve picked out our five top picks below, or you can check out all of the pairs available and find the look that’s right for you!

This Classic Tall Pair

Hunter’s tall rain boots are an iconic staple. Think A-list supermodels like Cara Delevingne at the Glastonbury Festival. They’re designed to fit a wider calf and are fully adjustable. Definitely pick these up if you want to go for a pair of rain boots that are truly timeless — and you can’t go wrong with this amazing forest green color!

Get the Hunter Norris Field Waterproof Boot (originally $150) on sale for just $98, available at Nordstrom!

This Functional Short Pair

For anyone that wants a less restrictive rain boot, this classic short pair is the way to go. These are also adjustable in the back so you can keep them as tight or as loose as you’d like!

Get the Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot (originally $150) on sale for just $90, available at Nordstrom!

This Chic Glossy Pair

Hunter’s classic tall boots get an upscale upgrade with the glossy finish on this pair. The heel and toe are also designed in a sleeker fashion, making these rain boots perfect for any fashionable city dweller.

Get the Hunter Original Refined High Gloss Waterproof Rain Boot (originally $165) on sale for just $99, available at Nordstrom!

This Sleek Platformed Pair

These rain boots are different from any other pair that we’ve seen. First of all, they’re made with a platform heel that we adore. And secondly, they don’t even actually look like rain boots! If you’re more into the edgy look, these rain boots were absolutely made for you.

Get the Hunter Original Refined Creeper Chelsea Boot (originally $155) on sale for just $93, available at Nordstrom!

This Fun Printed Pair

This pair is ideal for anyone that has a bold sense of style. The eye-catching leopard print can make any plain outfit instantly look fresh and whimsical!

Get the Hunter Original Leopard Print Refined Short Waterproof Rain Boot (originally $165) on sale for prices starting at just $66, available at Nordstrom!

