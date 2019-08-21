



Though not everyone may want to be a major A-list celebrity, there’s no denying that a lot of Us want to at least look like one. The term “movie star looks” is definitively a real thing and we often turn to celebs to see what’s trendy and fashionable, and most importantly, what products we should be using.

If you’ve seen Margot Robbie in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, then you know that she looked absolutely radiant in the film as Sharon Tate. As many movie stars did back in 1969, Tate was depicted as a natural beauty with a very low-key effortless look to her makeup. And luckily for Us, the film’s makeup artist revealed one of the key products that she used on Robbie to achieve her look!

See it: Grab the By Terry Clear Rose Balm (originally $60) on sale for $45 when using promo code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore!

Heba Thorisdottir, who was the head of makeup on the movie set, said that one of the products that she used to create Tate’s iconic look on Robbie was the By Terry Clear Rose Balm. She shared her makeup secrets with The Hollywood Reporter on how she brought Tate back to life in the movie, and this lip balm she used just happens to be on sale at Dermstore!

You can pick up the By Terry Clear Rose Balm right now for an incredible 25% off on Dermstore’s site for a limited time. Just be sure to type in the code “CELEBRATE” when you check out to ensure that you redeem this amazing deal.

This lip balm is packed with ingredients that are designed to seriously nourish your lips. There’s nothing worse than the feeling of dry, chapped and dehydrated lips. If you suffer from issues like these, this product was made for you. It contains floral oils and essential rose max that can soothe and intensely moisturize the lips.

This lip balm also contains bio-ceramides that can provide anti-aging benefits and help regenerate lip contours, meaning that it can help reduce and prevent the fine lines that we often see form around the lips.

You can wear this product alone or under lipstick, which is how Thorisdottir opted to use it with Robbie on set. She swiped the balm on before applying a neutral shade lipstick to her lips. Quentin Tarantino, the film’s director, didn’t want any prosthetics used in makeup for any character, so Thorisdottir needed to rely on products alone to create the magic of illusion.

For Robbie’s character, Thorisdottir says that “Quentin wanted to show her as an angelic, gorgeous woman inside and out who wasn’t always made up, to show a little more real, at-home Sharon.” She says that when researching for the film, she noticed that Tate was following the natural makeup trend that started developing in the second half of the decade. “She was very fashion-conscious and loved clothing and hair and makeup and moving more toward the hippie look,” says Thorisdottir.

And with hippie-inspired makeup, the key rule to follow is that less is more. The look definitely doesn’t include a bold splash of color on the lips, and this lip balm has the perfect rosy hue that can bring out their natural beauty.

Though By Terry Clear Rose Balm might seem expensive, reviewers are saying that it’s definitely “worth the big bucks.” One reviewer says that they know it “seems pricey” but that “one jar lasts [they] 8+ months with constant use” which is amazing.

And now that this lip balm is on sale it’s the perfect time to pick this product up treat yourself!

