You’re putting in hard work at the gym, on the mat or hitting the trails. Whether you’re a longtime exercise enthusiast or a new year newbie, you’re likely hoping to reap as many benefits as you can from these (occasionally painstaking) hours of movement. Working out is one piece of the puzzle, but recovering properly is equally as important.

Improper recovery can actually reverse your progress, which is why it’s absolutely essential to sleep, refuel and replenish sufficiently. And we get it — rest and nutrition can be tough to nail down when it’s Friday and you’re at IHOP late night after a friend’s birthday drinks, but replenishing your electrolytes and muscles doesn’t have to be. This reviewer-loved powder makes the replenishment piece of the puzzle a breeze; it’s actually the choice of thousands of active people working to maximize their hard work. Next on the list will be you!

The powder contains seven grams of BCAAs, a group of three essential amino acids which work together to help your muscles repair themselves — dramatically boosting muscle growth, reducing fatigue and improving exercise performance. Interestingly enough, these amino acids can’t be made by the body; they must come from diet or supplementation. And if you’re now wondering why you haven’t been taking BCAAs already, don’t worry — Us too! Other studies indicate that BCAA supplementation increases lean body mass and decreases body fat percentage when combined with exercise.

Not only does this powder contain those powerful amino acids, but it also contains more electrolytes than your favorite sports drinks. And as we all know, pre and post-workout hydration are both key for optimal performance and recovery! This product has been leading the hydration and replenishment market for over 15 years, so you can relax knowing your powder is tried, true and effective.

Also, this BCAA and electrolyte powder has zero calories, sugar, caffeine or carbs, making it a suitable addition to any special diet or lifestyle. If you’re left wondering what it could possibly taste like, blue raspberry, Airheads, watermelon, strawberry kiwi and orange cream are a few of the prospects. Reviewers are obsessed!

One exclaimed, “I love Xtend. I think there’s a flavor out there for pretty much everyone. Helps me stay hydrated. I drink it intra workout and look forward to having it every day when I lift. Super refreshing. Highly Recommend!!!”

Another savvy shopper chimed in, noting, “XTEND Original BCAA Powder in Watermelon Explosion flavor is a must-try for fitness enthusiasts seeking a delicious and sugar-free post-workout drink. Its refreshing taste, muscle recovery benefits, and easy preparation make it a top-notch choice for supporting your fitness journey. Whether you’re hitting the gym, going for a run, or engaging in any physical activity, this BCAA powder will help you recover faster and keep you going strong.”

Best of all, it couldn’t be simpler to incorporate into your routine. Just mix a scoop into water before and after your workout on the days you exercise. On non-training days, take two scoops throughout the day, whenever you please! Rehydrating, repairing and recovering just got a whole lot easier.

