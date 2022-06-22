Combat Crow’s Feet and Dark Circles With This Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know we sound like a broken record, but wrinkles are such a pain in the neck — literally. At this point, we’ve embraced the inevitability of aging, but that doesn’t mean we have to surrender our skincare routine entirely! Fine lines may be a fact of life, but we’d still like to keep our complexion as youthful as possible.

If there’s one type of wrinkle that really gets us down, it’s crow’s feet. Even the name is creepy! Lately, we can’t even look at photos of Us in natural lighting — all we can see are the deep lines and dark circles around our eyes. Thankfully, there’s a peptide-based product that specifically targets this trouble area. Introducing the HydroPeptide Eye Authority, an eye cream that brightens your under-eyes and reduces puffiness and wrinkles. Read on to shop this eye-catching product!

Looking for a skincare solution that will help you get rid of frustrating fine lines around your eyes? HydroPeptide’s Eye Authority may be the answer. Clinically proven to minimize expression lines, wrinkles and puffiness, this eye cream tightens and brightens at the same time.

Formulated with firming peptides that penetrate beneath the skin’s surface, this eye treatment relaxes the appearance of crow’s feet. The crushed pearl powder (so fancy!) illuminates the eye area to reduce dark circles. And plankton extract evens skin tone and shrinks age spots.

According to a clinical study, 91% of participants noticed less visible fine lines in just two weeks! Kick those crow’s feet wrinkles to the curb with this HydoPeptide eye cream!

On those days when you wake up with a little extra puffiness under your eyes or fine lines that just won’t go away, try HydroPeptide’s Eye Authority. This formula instantly enhances radiance under your eyes, covering up those dark circles and smoothing out your skin.

Customers say they “can’t live without” this nourishing eye cream! One reviewer reported, “I have been using Eye Authority for the past [three] months and have noticed a visible improvement in my eye area. Lines and dark circles are less noticeable and the cream leaves my eye area luminous. One of my most favorite, can’t-live-without products. Thank you HydroPeptide!”

Another shopper said, “This product not only gave my under-eyes the nourishment that they needed but also gave them a pick me up! Eye Authority has a micro tint to it, also, so I haven’t needed to use concealer since using the product. Also, a little goes such a long way! I now know why it’s a top-selling product!”

This brightening HydroPeptide eye cream really packs a punch. Try it out for yourself today!

