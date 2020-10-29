These Mask Chains Add Style to Any Face Covering You Already Own

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Face masks have become a stylish accessory at this point. With the wide variety of printed versions (and even designer options) available on the market, it’s easy to find a mask that represents your sense of style. Some of Us have even started to match our masks to our outfits, and it actually elevates the look! Sure, it’s not what we’re used to in the fashion department, but we want to make sure everyone stays as safe as possible. Silver linings, people!

Our point: Why not have a little fun wearing our face masks while it’s necessary? We’ve certainly shared a range of face coverings with you already, but now we’re highlighting mask chains. It may seem confusing at first, but these chains are actually totally cute. These gold versions from IDesign can add an extra dash of flair to any face mask you already own!

Get the IDesign 2 Pcs Face Mask Holder Chain Necklace for just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2020, but are subject to change.



Using these chains is straightforward — all you have to do is clip the lobster clasps to each side of your mask’s ear loops. They’re nearly identical to sunglass or eyeglass chains, but specifically intended for face masks! If you constantly fear misplacing your mask, want to keep it as close as possible or if you simply want to upgrade your look, this accessory is for you.

Even the most basic of masks will benefit from the addition of this chain. They’re practical and stylish at the same time, which is a double win in our books! They can be easily attached to any mask that has thin loops which will accommodate the clasps. This chain is the accessory we never knew we needed — and once things have calmed down, this chain can double as an adorable layered necklace. For such an affordable price, you’re bound to get major use out of this piece!

