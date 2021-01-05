Heal Chapped Winter Lips in Just 1 Day With the New Lip Mask From Ilia

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The winter might be the most brutal season when it comes to our skin. The excessive dryness is incredibly uncomfortable, and don’t get Us started on how chapped our lips tend to get the second temperatures plunge! Luckily, lip masks that intensely re-hydrate and help make them feel brand new again exist — and they’re our saving grace all season long/

During this time of year, we use these masks almost as often as regular lip balm. They offer a rich, soothing feeling that immediately improves our mouth area, and whenever a new product drops, we absolutely have to try it out! Ilia Beauty, one of the most talked-about beauty brands right now, just launched their own mask, and it’s already a hit. Ilia is known for using natural ingredients, so we’re not surprised that those lucky enough to test it out were thrilled with the results.

Get the Lip Wrap Hydrating Mask for $26, now available from Ilia Beauty!

This mask is packed with organic ingredients that both hydrate and gently exfoliate your lips to restore them to their natural radiance. It even has Hyaluronic Acid, which truly plumps up your pout! You may apply it daily onto clean, dry lips, and it can also serve as a moisturizing base to layer before applying lipstick or gloss. Of course, you can also wear it by itself for a more natural look. It goes on clear, but it gives you just a hint of shine that’s ideal for that “no-makeup makeup” look that so many top influencers swear by.

While there’s a lot to celebrate here, the most remarkable detail about this product is how quickly it works! After just a day of use, 97% of women said that their lips felt more nourished, and 94% said their lips looked noticeably smoother. Meanwhile, after one week of regular use, 95% of participants in an independent trial said they saw even better results!

Get the Lip Wrap Hydrating Mask for $26, now available from Ilia Beauty!

Shoppers are ecstatic, claiming that they’ve “never used a better lip mask,” and that it easily trumps the competition from other brands. They love how “lightweight” the product is, comparing it to other similar masks that have a much thicker consistency. This lip mask from Ilia is already poised to be a top beauty product of 2021, and you can get ahead of the curve by picking it up now. Let’s leave chapped lips in 2020, shall we?

See it: Get the Lip Wrap Hydrating Mask for $26, now available from Ilia Beauty!

Looking for more? Check out all of the beauty products available from Ilia!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!