Shoppers Say This Highlighter Gives Them the Most Natural-Looking Glow

Have you ever seen someone’s complexion and wondered what their secret is to glowing skin? We’re not talking about makeup that’s immediately visible — we’re referring to the type of glow that looks natural and angelic at the same time!

If you’re looking for this type of product, there’s a highlighter that so many beauty lovers can’t stop obsessing over. Ilia Beauty’s liquid highlighter is the belle of the ball, and we have the scoop about what makes it so spectacular.

Get the Liquid Light Serum Highlighter for $42, available from Ilia Beauty!

This highlighter comes in liquid form, and it’s nicely packaged in a bottle which includes a pump for an easy, mess-free situation. It’s available in three different shades: Nova, which has a gold tone to it, Atomic, which is a pinky nude shade and Astrid, which is described as a “soft rose gold.” All of these colors will look great on multiple skin tones, so it entirely comes down to personal preference.

You can use this highlighter alone and dab it over the high point of your face, or mix it in with your favorite moisturizer or foundation for full-coverage glow! A pro-tip from shoppers is that this highlighter also works well as an eyeshadow base. Swipe it on your lids, and then once it dries, just add a darker crease color and you have a quick two-minute eye look!

This isn’t your average highlighter — it also has “serum” in its title because this product is designed to help your skin in the long run! The formula includes marine actives that may help protect your skin from UV rays and environmental triggers like air pollution. This is ideal if you plan to use this as an allover product when mixing it with moisturizer or foundation.

Shoppers say that this highlighter blends beautifully and looks incredibly natural. They also adore the consistency, as it’s thicker and less liquid-y, which is common with similar highlighters. This product didn’t just meet expectations — it exceeded them by a landslide! Basically, this may be the highlighter to get if you want to look like a goddess 24/7. Your summertime glow doesn’t have to fade when you have this product in your beauty stash!

