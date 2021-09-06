This $8 ‘Extreme Hold’ Eyebrow Gel Is a Must for Long Nights Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our eyebrows hold power. Hair is a very powerful thing in general, but eyebrows might be the fiercest kind. They express our emotions, first of all, and second of all, having a well-groomed set of eyebrows can seriously make all the difference in your look. They can visually change the angles of your face, make your eye area look more defined and simply have you looking like a star.

Of course, keeping them looking fierce is another issue. Plucking, waxing and threading aside, styling them to stay in place for a full day or night out can be a serious struggle. You draw and comb so carefully, but the next time you look in the mirror everything’s flattened out or strands are going every which way but the right way. That’s why you need an extreme hold eyebrow gel!

Get the The Brow Blue by NYX for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Coming in at just $8, and from a reliable, popular brand, you know this NYX gel is going to be worth the buy. It has so many great reviews on Amazon too — and if you have Prime, you can get fast and free shipping. This is already an incredible find and we haven’t even told you anything about the product itself yet!

Let’s get into it. This non-sticky gel is totally clear, so anyone with any shade of eyebrows can wear it, whether your brows are blonde, brown, black or even hot pink. It’s also flake-resistant and has a natural finish, so it won’t look like glue on your face. It’s meant to leave your brows looking naturally fabulous and structured all day and night long. It claims to have a 16-hour hold!

This brow gel, which is vegan and cruelty-free, comes in a tube with a spoolie brush, and application is super easy, no matter what kind of look you’re going for. Brush upwards for a feather brow or follow your arch’s natural angle, or try going in with a brow pencil first to add fullness if you’re dealing with an over-plucked situation, as many of us are.

Shoppers who used to use literal stick glue to keep their brows in place all day, which is obviously not great for hair of skin, have made the switch to this product, so we know it has to be something special. For $8 each, we’re thinking about starting with at least two so we don’t run out too soon!

