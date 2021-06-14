This Brightening Primer Will Seriously Make Your Eyes Sparkle

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

They say the eyes are the window to a person’s soul — but they’re so much more than that. They’re the telltale sign if someone’s tired or not feeling their best. While this usually may not be a big deal, with a rise in plans on the calendar, many of Us want to make sure we appear fresh-faced and alert.

We pull out all of our best makeup tricks to counteract any signs of tiredness around the eyes, which includes top concealers and brightening pens. But it turns out there’s more on the market. We didn’t realize the power of an eyeshadow primer until we discovered this one from ILIA Beauty!

Get the Natural Brightening Eye Primer for $24, available from ILIA Beauty!

ILIA Beauty’s Natural Brightening Eye Primer is designed to help lock in your eyeshadow for longer wear, but it can also give your eyes more sparkle so they shine even brighter! While other primers simply create a canvas so that eyeshadow remains vibrant, this one goes a step further. Its formulated with arnica, which is an all-natural anti-inflammatory that helps calm down any puffiness around the eye area.

Occasionally, your eyes may look tired due to lack of hydration, and this primer will moisturize the skin back to life with the help of rose hip — all while soothing the region with aloe. It also helps to keep excess oils at bay and give your eyes an illuminated look with a special blend of minerals. It sets up a strong base for an eyeshadow look, but you can also wear this primer on its own if you want to give your eyes a naturally glowing vibe!

This primer is translucent, so it should work well with virtually every skin tone. All you have to do is dab a little bit of the product onto your eyelids and blend it out with your fingers. You can also try dabbing on a little bit on your lower lash line as well! It will give you a natural-looking sheen if you rock it on its own, and boost any type of eyeshadow shade if you layer over the top.

Shoppers love how this primer helps their eye makeup stay on all day long. It doesn’t just assist with shadow — it’s great for any type of liner that you want to stay put. One reviewer claims that even though their preferred liner is waterproof, this primer helps make it that much more smudge-proof, which is ideal for the summertime. Is this your next makeup bag essential? We think so!

