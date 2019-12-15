This Complete Beauty Set Is 50% Off Right Now — The Perfect Holiday Gift!





If you have a beauty junkie in your life that you’re shopping for this season, then you’re in luck. Retailers try to make shopping easier for all of Us when the holidays roll around, which we definitely appreciate.

We’re absolutely in love with the gift sets that we can pick up this time of year — and one of our favorites that we’ve come across is this gem from ILIA Beauty. It has everything that we need to achieve an incredible look all in one box!

Get the ILIA Beauty The Winter Edit Limited Edition Set (originally $188) on sale for just $94!

This beauty gift set from ILIA will surely please anyone that’s obsessed with beauty. It contains a total of seven different products — five of which are full-sized. And at just $94, the value of this set absolutely exceeds its price.

Inside the ILIA cosmetic pouch you’ll find the brand’s Winter Face Palette, which contains two illuminating highlighters as well as two pink shades. These are multipurpose, creamy colors that are designed to melt into your skin effortlessly.

You’ll also get a liquid highlighter (which you can use on its own or mix into your foundation for a dewy look), a lip conditioner and exfoliator and a satin lip creme color — all of which are full-sized products. You’ll also get mini versions of their mascara and finishing powder.

You can totally create an entire look with this kit alone. You pretty much have everything that you need — a lip color, blush, a highlighter and mascara! All of these products are made to give you that natural “no makeup makeup” look that we’re obsessed with.

We’re particularly excited about the Limitless Lash Mascara that comes with this set, which won an Allure Best of Beauty award in 2019. It can lift and curl your lashes to perfection, and has a spectacular flake-free formula. We’re also excited about the lip color — which comes in a nude shade that can look great on a variety of skin tones. This ILIA set is pretty fantastic, and the price is truly hard to beat. We’re sure that any person that’s obsessed with beauty will absolutely love it!

Not what you’re shopping for? Check out all of the gift sets and bestselling items available from ILIA Beauty here!

