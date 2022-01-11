Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s that time of year again. Our lips are struggling. They’re dry, they’re rough and chapped, they’re pale — sometimes even blue — they’re shriveling up, and sometimes they even start to crack and bleed. We’re doing our best to drink a lot of water, and we’ve been trying out lip scrubs — but even when we notice any results at all, they’re usually gone within a few hours.

Of course, we’re also applying lip balm. And reapplying. And reapplying. Again and again. It’s starting to feel pointless, because after that initial relief, our lips end up feeling dryer than ever. So, here’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to toss our old balms that just aren’t helping out and we’re going to finally try something worth our time!

Get the Lip Wrap Reviving Balm for just $24 at ILIA!

This balm is a brand new launch from ILIA — the brand behind Jennifer Aniston’s facialist’s “absolute favorite mascara for lengthening.” It’s a barrier-boosting formula made to “wrap” lips in a “hug of hydration” that provides both immediate and long-term relief. This balm’s goal is to leave your lips looking healthier and plumper as time goes on — not to worsen the condition of your lips on purpose so you think you need more.

This Lip Wrap balm is made with clean ingredients, including sea succulent, hyaluronic acid and prickly pear, aiming to not only hydrate and plump but to smooth, strengthen and revitalize. Its ingredients are also all vegan and cruelty-free. It’s not done there though. Take into account the beautiful, soft sheen, allowing you to go gloss-free and avoid stickiness. Or how about the cooling ceramic applicator? Or the light, calming scent of naturally-derived lavender and chamomile!

Get the Lip Wrap Reviving Balm for just $24 at ILIA!

While this balm is brand new, some reviewers were given a chance to try it early, and they’re calling this balm “moisture heaven.” They love the “comforting feeling” it has on their lips and how it’s made their pout “so soft and supple,” even in desert climates. One says this balm “soothed [their] dry, flaky lips with one use” while another says their lips “look healthier and appear fuller” now that this product is a staple in their life!

You can apply this lip balm whenever you feel your lips need it. ILIA does recommend, however, combining it with the Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment for best results. The overnight treatment aims to exfoliate lips while this daytime balm aims to restore and revive, making them a practically unstoppable duo. The best part about adding both to your cart, however, might be that together, these two products will help you hit the free shipping minimum!

Get the Lip Wrap Reviving Balm for just $24 at ILIA!

Looking for more? Shop other lip products here and check out all of ILIA’s current bestsellers here for a more fabulous beauty finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!