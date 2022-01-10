Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Beautiful skin? Us? Well, we’ve certainly tried for it, but when we look in the mirror, we usually just spend most of the time concentrating on our “flaws.” We know we’re judging ourselves for things we’d actually love on someone else, but we can’t help it. Even with makeup on, it’s sometimes like our insecurities are being accentuated.

We’re not giving up just yet though. It would be silly to give up now when the answer is right in front of us. It’s newly launched after three years of formulation and tests on over 600 models, and it’s here to bring you the hybrid science and color formula you’ve only dreamed of. It’s Charlotte Tilbury’s new Beautiful Skin Foundation!

Get Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation for just $44 at Charlotte Tilbury!

This is a medium-coverage foundation with a multitude of potential benefits. Yes, it aims to conceal imperfections and smooth out your skin tone, but it doesn’t stop there. It contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid and coconut extract to hydrate and plump skin, as well as Rose Complex to brighten. It also claims to help with the appearance of oils and pores without leaving a matte or cakey finish!

We also love to see that this foundation comes in 30 shades. There’s a model for each shade on the site, and you can even see how certain shades look on the faces of the campaign: Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and top models Jourdan Dunn and Kate Moss. These shades are categorized by fair, medium, tan and deep overtones, with cool, neutral and warm undertones. Sound a little overwhelming — especially when you’re buying online? No worries, because Charlotte Tilbury just launched its new Foundation Finder in partnership with MIME, combining intelligent beauty AI and light technology to help you find your match in just 60 seconds!

Get Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation for just $44 at Charlotte Tilbury!

Reviewers are overall loving this foundation so far, saying it leaves their skin “radiant” and “flawless” and that it feels so “natural and light.” Of course, they also love that it “lasts all day.” It claims to have a 16-hour wear time! We also want to point out that this formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and it even comes in a recyclable tube.

Speaking of the packaging, if you’re feeling a little fancy or buying one of these foundations as a gift, we want to note that you can personalize the cap for an extra $8. Get it engraved with your own message of up to 16 characters!

Charlotte Tilbury recommends applying this foundation with the brand’s Magic Complexion Brush, but you’re more than welcome to try it with a makeup sponge of your fingers depending on what you find works best for your skin. Just apply and then try looking in the mirror one more time. You may finally be left with only nice things to say!

Get Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation for just $44 at Charlotte Tilbury!

Looking for something else? Shop more foundation here and explore all makeup at Charlotte Tilbury here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!