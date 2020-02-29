Sunlight and Blue Light Stand No Chance Against This Tinted Super Serum

We’re not going to lie. We might be the biggest preachers ever when it comes to sun protection, but we honestly still have our off days…often. There are so many mornings where right after we’ve left the house with our makeup totally done, we realize that we totally forgot to put on sunscreen first!

We wish we could just get it together already, because the sunlight and even the blue light from our phone and computer screens can do serious damage to our skin, and we face both every single day. That’s one of the many reasons ILIA Beauty’s new tinted serum feels heaven-sent for Us. It has so many amazing benefits, one of which is SPF 40 coverage!

This clean serum may be new, but it’s making a big impact — already earning over 120 reviews. Shoppers say it leaves their skin looking “hydrated, plump, fresh and glowing” — even “luminous,” making it a key element to achieving the perfect “no-makeup makeup look.” They’re floored, asking, “Where has this been my whole life?” and we second that emotion. They say it “truly is weightless” and goes on “like a second skin” with no greasy, heavy or sticky residue!

With this serum by our side, we basically have a three-in-one product. It acts as a natural, dewy foundation with light, buildable coverage, while also acting as mineral sunscreen that blocks against UVA, UVB, UVC, blue light, and infrared, while also acting as, of course, a serum! It’s packed with some seriously skin-saving key ingredients. Niacinamide is known to smooth out rough spots, plant-based squalene may balance skin and improve elasticity and hyaluronic acid is the most popular hydrator on the planet right now. Basically, this serum can not only help cover up any imperfections, but it can also help to make them disappear!

This Super Serum comes in an eco-friendly glass bottle and has a wonderfully inclusive shade range with 18 options to choose from. Check out the shade finder tool if you’re stuck between two! Once you have your perfect match, start with clean, bare (or primed) skin and shake the bottle well. Fill up a quarter of the dropper and apply as you would a serum, blending and patting in with your fingers. Don’t freak if it looks too light at first! Give it a minute to adapt to your beautiful skin tone.

This tinted serum is silicone-free, fragrance-free, chemical screen-free, oil-free, non-comedogenic and safe for sensitive skin. We’re confident in calling it a makeup must-have (and a suncare/serum staple). Who wouldn’t want a little more luminescence in their lives?

