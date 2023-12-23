I’ll Be Shining All 2024 in These Bestselling Huggie Earrings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fact: I live in earrings. No matter where I’m going or what I’m doing, you can bet I’ll have at least one pair of earrings (I often stash an extra in my purse). Small lab-grown diamond studs are my go-to choice when wearing headphones during a run. But like clockwork, each time girl’s night falls on my cal, I have a pair of cute hoops or hanging earrings to accessorize my look. There’s no denying my large earring collection, however, I’m always on the prowl for new ones to add to my lineup.

Huggies are one of my favorite earring styles. You can snag them in various sizes, and they just add an effortless touch to any outfit. Plus, they’re super trendy at the moment. Everyone from Taylor Swift to Meghan Markle has donned the sophisticated accessories, so that’s more than enough reason for me to indulge next year. Just recently, I scrolled by these bestselling Pavoi earrings, and they totally fit the bill.

Right now, the Pavoi 14K White Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings boast the title of the number one bestselling women’s hoops on Amazon! Over 46,000 savvy shoppers reviewed these “perfect everyday hoops.” Fashionistas can score these beauties in either 14K gold plated or 18K gold vermeil finishes in sizes 20, 30, 40 and 50MM. They’re available in gold, white gold and gold. You can even snag a pack with two colors combined!

While some hoops cause tons of pressure on the earlobe, these Huggies are surprisingly lightweight! These hypoallergenic accessories are ideal for those with sensitive skin and feature a back piece to keep your earrings locked in place while you wear them. That’s right! No worries about your new jewelry accidentally falling out.

It should come as no surprise, but Amazon customers love these earrings. “These hoops have become my perfect everyday chunky accessory, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit,” one shopper noted. “What sets them apart is their ideal weight – heavy enough to feel substantial without causing any discomfort or pulling on my earlobes,” the shopper who also called out the impeccable craftsmanship noted. “I’ve had them for about six weeks and have worn them almost non-stop,” another satisfied reviewer explained. “These are great for ‘elevated polish,'” they added.

Serve the timeless trend loved by Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle and hundreds of Amazon shoppers with the Pavoi Hoop Earrings!

