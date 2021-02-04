Score! This Sweater Is Available in All of Your Favorite Shades

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you have a favorite sweater that’s sitting in your closet? We can probably guess what it looks like. It’s one of those impossibly comfy, cozy and oversized knits that makes you feel fabulous every single time you throw it on, isn’t it? When you finally find that holy grail sweater, it’s only natural to want to pick it up in every color.

That’s exactly how shoppers feel about this super soft knit from Imily Bela! Immediately after receiving their delivery, one Amazon reviewer says they went ahead and bought it in two more hues. The amazing quality is what made them go back for round two, and its style alone is making Us want to follow suit!

Get the Imily Bela Women’s Mock Neck Trendy Balloon Sleeve Slouchy Knit Sweater for just $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater is ultra-oversized, and some reviewers feel sizing down is the move. If you prefer a more fitted look, then keep this in mind as you shop. The design of this knit is so classic and clean — it has a basic knit pattern, a trendy mock-neck collar and gorgeous lantern-style sleeves that billow beautifully.

The delicate touches of ribbing along the hem and neckline are so elegant — meanwhile, the contrasting texture on the sleeves makes this aesthetically appealing at first glance.

Each color that this sweater comes in is a winner — but our favorites have to be the neutral brown shades. Brown is having a major moment in fashion at the moment, and it will surely be trending for quite some time. You can easily style the lighter browns for the spring, which makes this is a solid transitional purchase. Honestly, we wish we could buy every single sweater available now. Wouldn’t that be the ultimate closet upgrade?

