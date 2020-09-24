This Fuzzy Sherpa Sweater Feels Like a Warm, Fluffy Cloud

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wouldn’t it be nice to be all bundled up right now with nothing on your schedule but sipping away at your hot cocoa or latte? Especially now that the weather has finally begun to cool down, we are so ready to get into fall mode. Bring on the crunchy, fallen leaves, the crisp breezes and the softest sweaters!

That last one is definitely the biggest priority for Us right now. Sweaters are just one of those things you can never have too many of, especially if you live in a super cold area. You want every single sweater in your closet to be worthy of its spot though. It has to be comfy, it has to be soft and it has to be cute enough to wear both in and out of the house. How about something like this?

Get the Imily Bela Fuzzy Chunky Popcorn Sherpa Cardigan starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

You can tell just by looking at its popcorn knit that this sherpa sweater is going to feel heavenly. The cuddly-soft fabric is like a plush, fluffy cloud that’s never swept away by the wind or darkened by rain. It’s like wearing a warm, reliable hug — one that looks chic with just about anything. This is the perfect piece to throw on over any outfit when you’re feeling chilly because you know it will just work!

This cardigan has an open front, two pockets and long sleeves with a slight batwing effect for that extra slouchy, effortless vibe we all love to exude around this time of year especially. The hem reaches past the hips too, to further accentuate the effect!

This snuggly cardigan is currently available in 11 colors, so you have plenty of choices to pick from. We love the beverage-inspired shades for fall, like Coffee and Wine Red, but those are just the beginning. Yellow and Khaki are other great autumnal choices, and come spring, we’re definitely picking up Purple!

For super casual wear, throw this sweater on over a tee and leggings or joggers, and don’t forget some matching fuzzy socks. Want to dress it up a little for a day or night out? What are you waiting for? No one’s stopping you. We all want to see how stylish you’re going to look!

