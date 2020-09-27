We Found the Leopard-Print Sweater Your Fall Wardrobe Is Craving

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater weather has arrived, and even though we were expecting it and thought we were as prepared as we could be, within a couple of days, we knew we had some more shopping to do. We ran out of sweaters so fast! What were we thinking only buying a couple and assuming we’d be totally set?

It’s okay if you’re on the same page as Us here. We want to make sure you’re stocked up as soon as possible, and that means doing your shopping on Amazon. But Amazon has, like, a billion choices! We know — but we looked through them for you already. So where did we land? We knew we hit our mark when we saw this leopard-print sweater!

Get the MEROKEETY Crew Neck Leopard-Print Balloon-Sleeve Pullover Sweater for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

This pullover sweater is made of a cotton/poly blend that’s not too heavy, not too light, but just right. It’s super soft, rather than itchy and scratchy, and it’s surprisingly stretchy. It has ribbed cuffs, a ribbed hem and a ribbed, round neckline, and it has that perfect fit that’s not tight but not baggy. Again, it’s just right — riding that cozy-chic line right in the middle!

There are two more things that set this sweater apart from the rest. First, the sleeves. They’re a balloon/bubble style, creating volume around the arm before tapering at the wrist. There are dropped shoulders to help emphasize this effect too. Second is the print. You can’t go wrong with leopard!

Love that leopard print so much that you want it in a variety of colors? Well, that’s certainly no problem, because you have six here, from more natural khaki, brown and beige shades to more unexpected hues like red and green. There are two bonus options right on the same page as well if you prefer a style with a V-neckline!

Wearing this sweater will be like conjuring compliments out of thin air. As soon as you wear it out, the questions will begin: “Where did you buy that?” “Wait, how much was that?” “Will you be mad if I buy the same one?” Feel free to keep it all a secret and surprise your friends by gifting it to them too, whether it’s for a birthday or if you want to start your holiday shopping early!

