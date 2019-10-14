



Having to dress up every single day for work can be a real drag. While sometimes we wake up feeling ready to take on the day with pumps on our feet and a power suit radiating the heat of style off our body, there are plenty of other days when all we want to do is slip on a pair of leggings and just be comfortable.

Sadly, leggings haven’t been accepted as professional attire quite yet, but maybe there’s an even better option out there — and that “out there” happens to be right at Macy’s! On sale!

See it: Get the INC Pull-On Ponte Skinny Pants (originally $50) for just $35 exclusively at Macy’s! Sale ends October 14, 2019.

Over 650 shoppers say these INC ponte pants are the “best dressy leggings ever.” Some even say they’re “better than leggings,” which is truly a feat. Not only do they “fit like a glove” and look “very flattering” on all figures, but they’re also “perfect for so many occasions.” Unlike our leggings, we don’t have to reserve these solely for the couch and the gym — we can wear them to work and beyond! Shoppers even say they’re great for casual dates. One called them “the perfect upgrade to your wardrobe,” and we agree wholeheartedly!

These pants have a super skinny silhouette with a two-way stretch fabric that moves with us rather than against us. Don’t worry about that stretch revealing too much though, because shoppers assure that these pants are “not see-through at all”!

These ponte pants have a wide, mid-rise waistband that stays put throughout the day, shaping our stomach for an ultra-smooth look. There are no pockets, zippers or belt loops to create bulk; these pants have a pull-on styling, offering the same ease as any good pair of leggings!

There are six colors currently available of these skinny pants, and some even have short and long lengths available! Each color is on the deeper side and is totally solid, leaving room for us to play with patterns, prints and brighter shades on our tops, accessories and footwear. Colors include Deep Black, Dark Mahogany, Deep Twilight, Hunter Forest, French Roast and Dark Heather. Each offers just as much versatility as the last, so don’t be afraid to stock up before this sale is over!

This is the last day to take advantage of this marked-down price. We know it’s hard to pull your eyes away from staring at these bottoms, but we promise they’ll look even better in real life, so let’s get shopping!

