This New Year’s Eve Dress Is Sequin and Velvet Perfection — Sale Ends Soon!





New Year’s Eve is all about the sparkle, the shine and living the luxe life. Whether we’re going to a friend’s party, a bar or club, a family member’s house or hanging out at home, we want the night to feel special. We made it through yet another year, so why shouldn’t we celebrate by getting a little dressed up to commemorate the occasion?

The top two must-haves for NYE outfits are sequins and velvet, of course. We usually choose and commit to one or the other — but this year, we’re doing it big. This is a new decade we’re talking about, so why not both? We found the absolute perfect dress for you to slay in as the clock strikes midnight — and don’t worry, because unlike Cinderella’s, we can keep this one as long as we want!

Get the INC Velvet & Sequin Dress (originally $120) for just $60 at Macy’s! Sale ends December 16, 2019.

We may be able to wear this dress for as long as we want, but grabbing it at 40% off is only a limited-time opportunity. Macy’s famous One Day Sale is back, but as always, we need to act fast to nab our favorites while they’re marked down. That means, like, now!

Shoppers say this short-sleeve dress is “a total beauty” and that the mixed-media style is “just perfect.” Its base is a soft black velvet, and there are shimmery, strategically-placed gold sequins adorning the piece from crew neckline to the hem that hits just above the knees. This dress has a sheath silhouette and an easy on-and-off, with an exposed zip closure in the back — the hardware matching the sequins!

Get the INC Velvet & Sequin Dress (originally $120) for just $60 at Macy’s! Sale ends December 16, 2019.

One common issue with sequined dresses is a noticeable lack of comfort. Sequins are pretty, but they don’t have quite the same feel on our skin as shearling or chenille. They can poke and irritate, turning a fun night into a night of endless adjusting and scratching. That’s why we love the fact that this INC dress is lined — rightfully keeping the sequins as the visual star of the show and nothing more!

The savings on this dress during Macy’s One Day Sale are no joke. We’re not talking five or 10 dollars off — this dress is almost a full $50 off! That’s huge. Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother may have had some fashion sense, but we’re heading into 2020 here. If you want to be the belle of the ball, this dress will guarantee you the spot! And some fabulous photos to look back on, of course.

Get the INC Velvet & Sequin Dress (originally $120) for just $60 at Macy’s! Sale ends December 16, 2019.

Not your style? Check out more from INC International Concepts here and other New Year’s Eve dresses available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!