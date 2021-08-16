Introducing ASYSTEM: Anti-Anxiety Gummies That Shoppers Swear By

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Yoga, meditation and getting out into nature are all commonly recommended tools for dealing with stress. Some people find success with timed intervals of productivity and regular breaks; some people simply place a peaceful rock garden on their desk. But whatever the chosen method for stress relief, sometimes, we all need a little extra something when things get especially hectic.

That’s when ASYSTEM’s Complete Calm De-Stress Gummies may come to the rescue. They’re a reportedly delicious, chewable daily gummy that may improve your ability to handle stress and anxiety within two weeks. The clinically proven ingredients reduce anxiety, elevate your mood and sharpen focus — and there are said to be zero side effects.

Why gummies? Because they’re the perfect delivery system of the important anti-anxiety ingredients. They offer the appropriate time release of a capsule but also the absorbability of a pill. Since the gummy is chewed, it begins to dissolve in the mouth and combine with saliva, which gives it greater bioavailability than pills.

Traditional supplements can be a little boring and often have no taste at all. ASYSTEM gummies come in two unique flavor options: Sicilian Lemon and Ginger or Blood Orange and Cayenne, along with all the useful ingredients they include.

When you’re particularly busy, it’s so easy to neglect your health and well-being. The term “self-care” is thrown around very casually nowadays, but that doesn’t mean it’s not vitally important to your health.

As soon as you buy your first batch of de-stress gummies here, you may be taking a step toward better self-care.

The Story Behind ASYSTEM and their Groundbreaking Stress Relief Gummies

The founders of ASYSTEM are named Oli and Josh, and they created the company because they were getting older, traveling a lot and trying to find a decent balance between family life and career. From personal experience, you probably know that when you try to go through your day-to-day while struggling with crippling anxiety, you can develop health issues like problematic skin, weight gain or loss and various other ills.

Oli and Josh were looking for products that were backed by science and were effective and easy to use. That didn’t yet exist, so they decided to create ASYSTEM.

ASYSTEM utilizes high-quality products that you can take consistently to achieve the best wellness results possible. Today, ASYSTEM develops high-quality, design-led products to help their clients feel their very best. They offer a wide range of supplements, personal care items, vitamins and pain relief products.

The Complete Calm De-Stress Gummies are a perfect example of ASYSTEM’s mission. The gummies may provide much-needed stress relief, ease anxiety and improve focus and mood. These wellness benefits are exactly what Oli and Josh wanted to target when they first opened ASYSTEM.

It’s So Comforting to Find Clean Wellness Products

We’re all trying our best to reduce our carbon footprint. It’s very difficult, considering the large amount of single-use plastic available, from shampoo to sandwich bags to cleaning products to razors.

In contrast, the Complete Calm De-Stress Gummies are said to be a climate-positive product, delivered in a low-impact, reusable tin case. The tray inside the tin is compostable material in an effort to minimize waste and output of CO2. That’s one thing that we were super impressed with.

ASYSTEM has also partnered with Sea Trees to regenerate coastal ecosystems. Sea Trees is a great environmental project by Sustainable Surf that works to rehabilitate ocean health globally. ASYSTEM’s goal is to replenish ocean ecosystems that naturally remove CO2 from the air to offset the CO2 emissions that are an unfortunate consequence in manufacturing.

ASYSTEM’s Products are Backed by Science and Therefore, They’re Proven to be Effective

It’s sometimes difficult to know which supplements work and which ones are specifically right for you. ASYSTEM understands this, so they study the data and formulate their products with clinically-tested extracts that offer a track record of real results.

A lot of anti-anxiety supplements make a lot of lofty claims about effectiveness, but ASYSTEM has actually done the legwork to demonstrate how their products perform. ASYSTEM conducted studies with teams of experts and found that 77% of people felt better and more optimistic after just two weeks of using the Complete Calm De-Stress Gummies.

ASYSTEM’s Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of doctors, nutritionists, and performance experts who work hard to inform and guide the research. The board includes respected professionals such as:

Vihn Pham, a world-renowned Physical Therapist and Co-Founder of Myodetox, a unique approach to physical rehabilitation.

Dominick Gauthier, a former Olympic freestyle skier who now coaches numerous Olympic champions.

Jay Cowin NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, a nutrition expert who promotes optimal health practices with an emphasis on performance.

Kirsty Godso, a Nike master trainer.

Tej Lalvani, the founder of the UK’s #1 vitamin brand.

With an impressive team like this of industry professionals, it’s no wonder ASYSTEM has a highly-regarded reputation for proven results. They take wellness seriously.

It’s time to treat yourself to the wellness you deserve by purchasing your Complete Calm De-Stress Gummies here. They’re a deliciously simple way to boost your self-care routine.

Final Thoughts About the Complete Care Gummies and Their Amazing Benefits

Complete Calm De-Stress Gummies by ASYSTEM is reportedly proven to work. It’s clinically backed, tastes delicious and the packaging is climate positive. It’s also very travel-friendly.

The gummies combine powerful ingredients, plus they’re low in sugar, plant-based and CBD-free. Important ingredients in the gummies include:

Safr-Inside™: an award-winning natural ingredient that’s extracted from the most bioavailable component of saffron. It’s clinically proven to significantly reduce anxiety and elevate mood.

Panax Ginseng: An ancient root known in Asia as the “elixir of life” due to its powerful ability to enhance memory and improve focus.

Lions Mane: A mushroom that increases cognitive function and antioxidant activity. It also reduces inflammation.

Day Terpene: A blend that’s shown to have direct physiological effects on the body and helps to calm the mind.

The gummies come in packages of 16 or 32, and you can purchase individual packs or pay monthly for automatic refills. ASYSTEM offers free shipping on orders of $45 and up.

It’s time to start your journey toward a focused, low-stress life by purchasing your Complete Calm De-Stress Gummies today.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists, packaging, products, product images, and/or stated or visual results. We recommend that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming any product. Content on this site is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed healthcare professional. Information and statements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!