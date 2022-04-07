This Boho-Chic Spring Dress Even Comes With a Belt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The boho-chic trend is never going to go out of fashion in our books, especially in the spring and summertime! We adore the flowy nature of bohemian-inspired garments, and none are flowier or more fabulous than dresses. Who doesn’t love a look they can twirl, feel comfortable and look flawless in all at the same time?

In our perpetual hunt for new boho dresses, we spotted a style that we instantly fell for. This classic maxi from iRACHEU is the ultimate simple frock that we’ll wear as often as possible once temperatures heat up — and it even comes with a sleek belt to complete the look!

Get the iRACHEU Women’s Summer Ruffle Short Sleeve Midi Dress for $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

The design of this dress is fairly straightforward — it’s a button-down frock with a V-neckline, packaged in a flattering format that’s suitable for multiple body types. The top of the dress is slightly more fitted, while the skirt flares out into three ruffle tiers that exude stunning volume. We can’t imagine how anyone wouldn’t look incredible while rocking this dress!

If you’re looking for a pièce de résistance moment with this dress, the beautiful belt elevates the aesthetic to the next level. It’s made from a tan material that resembles straw, which is totally fitting for the summer season. It cinches in the waist beautifully and provides a stunning silhouette that’s instantly eye-catching! If you’re not a fan of this belt in particular or want to change up the look with an accessory you already own, you can easily do so. It isn’t technically attached, which means the convenience is key. Switch it up depending on what event you’re heading off to! If this dress isn’t exactly your vibe but you still want to go boho, we also adore this peasant dress from Lucky Brand, this floral print version from AMaVo or this popular mini from Dokotoo. Your next Amazon order is about to jazz up your closet — trust Us!

