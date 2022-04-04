Our Jaws Dropped When We Saw This Rainbow Crochet Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever see a piece that just sticks with you? Like, you’re walking down the street and see someone wearing a phenomenal dress, or maybe you spotted it on Instagram or while scrolling through the latest on Amazon. You just keep thinking about how you witnessed that Moment in Fashion — and how you want to have a moment of your own!

This crochet dress is one of those pieces for Us. Luckily, it’s not just something we spotted from a distance in a fleeting moment. It’s available right now, online, on Amazon Prime. It even comes in four colors!

Get the Fu jian juan Rainbow Striped Long-Sleeve Loose Crochet Mini Sweater Dress for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress sort of plays with color-blocking, pattern-blocking and stitch-blocking all at once. If you’re looking for something unique and eye-catching to seriously elevate and define your casual style, this is the type of piece qualified for the job! It features varying crochet patterns throughout with an eclectic rainbow stripe design, and it’s simply stunning!

This dress has a crew neckline, slightly dropped shoulders and what appears to be a slight bell sleeve effect. It’s a mini dress, so it hits around mid-thigh, and it has a not too tight, not too loose fit. It’s not baggy, but it’s roomy enough that you can layer underneath if you’re worried about the perforations of the stitching. Some shoppers say they felt totally comfortable with just a nude bra and nude underwear underneath though!

Each version of this dress features multiple different colors, but each sort of has a base color. There’s a green, an orange, a blue and a black, which has some hot pink accents. Each is as impressive as the last and will earn you an equal amount of compliments!

Because of its crochet design, this dress can totally work in warmer spring or even summer weather. It’s nice and breathable, making it a multi-seasonal essential! Time to add to cart!

