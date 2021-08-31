Irina Shayk’s Facialist Love This $35 Facial Cupping Set to Plump Up Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know about body cupping, because we’ve all seen the marks left behind from the suction. Usually we can see dark red circles all over someone’s back in the days after they had a cupping session. That’s why when we saw that facial cupping was a thing, we immediately said, “No way.” Even with the potential anti-aging benefits, we didn’t want to have marks all over our face!

After our initial shock, however, we did a little more research, and now we’re totally on board. Used correctly, a facial cupping set should not leave marks on your face. What it could do instead is plump, smooth and tone the skin — plus more. Even high-profile facialists are singing their praises. Nicole Caroline, who works with clients including model Irina Shayk, specifically loves this Skin Gym set!

Get the Skin Gym Glass Facial Cupping set for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

“I am a huge fan of facial cupping,” Caroline told Who What Wear, “and I even have a whole facial built around it! It is a staple when looking to plump up the skin — bringing blood flow to the face is a wonderful way to enhance skin plumpness, and facial cupping does that and more. Use this three or four times a week, apply your favorite oil — I prefer grapeseed — and gently move the suction cups upwards and outwards, following the natural contours of the face.” You can find grapeseed oil here, by the way!

This Skin Gym set comes with two cups, one bigger and one smaller. They’re both still smaller than you’d see for body cupping though. There’s one for your cheeks, forehead and larger spaces, while the smaller one is for smaller spaces like the eye area!

If you haven’t tried cupping before, the idea is that the cups suction the skin to increase blood flow and therefore potentially stimulate the production of collagen, relax facial tension, balance your complexion, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and leave skin looking youthful and contoured.

For five minutes at a time and no more than three times per week, squeeze the pink ball to suction a part of your skin and glide the cup in upward and outward motions, releasing the ball as you move. Remember not to leave the cup in one spot for more than five seconds at a time to avoid bruising. You can always use your fingers to pull your skin taut for an extra smooth glide — and don’t forget to get your neck and décolletage as well!

