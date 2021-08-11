This Intensive Collagen Cream May Be Sagging Skin’s Worst Enemy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every moment, every minute, every second, our skin is aging. That’s just the fact of the matter. It’s sagging more and more due to the pull of gravity — constantly! Of course, you usually can’t tell. Once in a while though, you might wake up, look in the mirror and suddenly realize there’s been a change in your skin — it’s not looking as plump and firm as it once did.

Luckily, we don’t need to just completely give in to this reality. We can twist it a bit — tone and lift it a bit. We just need the right kind of skincare product. But which one? We’ve got you.

Get the Bloom Intensive Collagen + Aloe Vera Firming Cream (2-Pack) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This firming cream is gentle enough for your face but rich enough for your body, which is why we love that it comes with two big pump bottles. We don’t have to hold back with applying for fear of it running out too soon.

If you’re looking for anti-aging benefits, you’ve come to the right place. This product’s key ingredient is collagen, which is going to be a must in any beauty routine geared toward plump, youthful, toned skin. It also adds in skincare favorites like aloe vera and green tea extract for smooth, soothed and moisturized skin. Fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin and dry spots stand no chance!

This cream is cruelty-free and made without any parabens, so if you feel like stocking up, we definitely recommend going for it. You never want to have that moment where nothing comes out of the pump and you don’t have any new bottles ready for action. The horror!

This two-pack truly comes at such a great value. We’ve spent more than that on one singular product that’s a quarter of the size of one bottle before. Each bottle here contains 15 fluid ounces of product, so nabbing both for under $25 is truly major. With so many stunning reviews, this is definitely an incredible find!

